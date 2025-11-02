You're Likely Making This Prep Mistake With Your Charcoal Grill

Although grilling may be one of the simplest forms of cooking, it requires a little bit of preparation, patience, and observation. An overlooked part of charcoal grilling is making sure the charcoal is properly ready to cook over. Most grilling newbies start grilling when the charcoal briquettes are partially black, partially gray, and smoke is funneling out of the grill. However, these are classic signs that the grill needs more time.

"If the charcoal is not prepared correctly, it doesn't matter how well-seasoned your food is — you will taste a harsh, bitter, raw charcoal flavor that will overpower the authentic, delicious grilled tastes we are looking for," says Dustin Green, head grill master at Weber. Instead, it's important to let the charcoal burn down to a light gray or an ashy white color. This step ensures that any chemicals from the briquettes have completely burned off and allows the charcoal to get hot enough to cook your meal thoroughly, while adding a smooth, mild smoky flavor.