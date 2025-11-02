You're Likely Making This Prep Mistake With Your Charcoal Grill
Although grilling may be one of the simplest forms of cooking, it requires a little bit of preparation, patience, and observation. An overlooked part of charcoal grilling is making sure the charcoal is properly ready to cook over. Most grilling newbies start grilling when the charcoal briquettes are partially black, partially gray, and smoke is funneling out of the grill. However, these are classic signs that the grill needs more time.
"If the charcoal is not prepared correctly, it doesn't matter how well-seasoned your food is — you will taste a harsh, bitter, raw charcoal flavor that will overpower the authentic, delicious grilled tastes we are looking for," says Dustin Green, head grill master at Weber. Instead, it's important to let the charcoal burn down to a light gray or an ashy white color. This step ensures that any chemicals from the briquettes have completely burned off and allows the charcoal to get hot enough to cook your meal thoroughly, while adding a smooth, mild smoky flavor.
Other mistakes to avoid when grilling with charcoal
Once you've mastered letting the charcoal burn down, there's a few other helpful tricks to make grilling fun and flavorful. First, it's important to set up a dual-zone grilling area. One side should have white-hot coals for direct heat and a second, cooler side for indirect grilling. Having both areas allows you to cook your food properly without burning it. For example, you can sear a steak for one or two minutes per side on the direct heat, then move it over to the indirect side to finish cooking it internally at a lower temperature.
Secondly, be sure to discard your charcoal ashes after grilling. Leaving ash remains in the grill can cause damage to the grill itself and make it challenging to get a new fire going the next time you want to grill. Try to dispose of the charcoal ashes after each grill use. Allow the remnants to cool completely, then scoop out the ashes into a paper bag or designated ashes bucket or trash can. Keep these tips in mind, and you'll be a grill master before long.