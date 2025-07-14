Leaving Old Ash In Your Grill Is The Easiest Way To Ruin Your Cookout
If you haven't taken it up yet, you'll be pleased to know that grilling is the easiest type of cooking, actually. Whether you're a newbie or a pro, there are a few hacks that will come in handy for grilling season and one of them is making sure you don't leave old ash in the grill. Leaving a mound of ash in your grill can cause problems both in terms of the quality of future food and the longevity of the grill itself.
Ash buildup will block proper airflow and cause any new coals you add to burn at a cooler temperature than intended. This will give you less control while making food and can easily cause uneven cooking. Too much ash in the grill can also lead to moisture retention. Not only will this make it harder for new charcoal to stay lit, but, after too long, it can cause corrosion. To clean the ashes out, wait until the grill has completely cooled. (Some grill masters recommend waiting a full 48 hours.) Scoop the ash out of the grill and into a bucket you can designate for this purpose. Ideally, cleaning the ashes out of a grill will be done between each grilling session. If that isn't possible, just be sure to do it as frequently as you can.
How to properly dispose of old ash
A designated ash bucket is a great thing to have, but what happens when it gets full and it's time to dispose of the ashes? There are a few different ways to accomplish this. You could go the easy route and put your ashes in the trash bin and let waste management take them away. However, if you do this, it's pertinent that the ashes are no longer hot. It's best to dispose of them either wrapped in aluminum foil or inside a container. It doesn't have to be a nice container — that old margarine container you've been meaning to reuse will do just fine (you shouldn't be using it to store food anyway). Just make sure the ashes are contained to prevent accidental trash fires.
Another way to dispose of ashes is to use them in your garden. Ash is a great fertilizer which plants love to consume, so sprinkling a bit of ash directly in your flower or garden bed will help balance the pH of the soil and provide your plant babies with essential nutrients. The ashes will also act as a protective barrier against any unwanted garden guests like slugs coming to munch on your precious zucchini plants (speaking from experience). If you've got an abundance of ash and can't reasonably sprinkle it all in your garden, mix some of it into your compost bin for future use. Prompt and proper charcoal ash maintenance can help your garden and your grill thrive this summer.