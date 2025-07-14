Leaving Old Ash In Your Grill Is The Easiest Way To Ruin Your Cookout

If you haven't taken it up yet, you'll be pleased to know that grilling is the easiest type of cooking, actually. Whether you're a newbie or a pro, there are a few hacks that will come in handy for grilling season and one of them is making sure you don't leave old ash in the grill. Leaving a mound of ash in your grill can cause problems both in terms of the quality of future food and the longevity of the grill itself.

Ash buildup will block proper airflow and cause any new coals you add to burn at a cooler temperature than intended. This will give you less control while making food and can easily cause uneven cooking. Too much ash in the grill can also lead to moisture retention. Not only will this make it harder for new charcoal to stay lit, but, after too long, it can cause corrosion. To clean the ashes out, wait until the grill has completely cooled. (Some grill masters recommend waiting a full 48 hours.) Scoop the ash out of the grill and into a bucket you can designate for this purpose. Ideally, cleaning the ashes out of a grill will be done between each grilling session. If that isn't possible, just be sure to do it as frequently as you can.