How To Remove Wax From Cucumbers (And Why You Should)

Cucumbers, believe it or not, are not inherently shiny — on the vine, they're textured and kind of dull. The matte finish comes from a naturally waxy skin that prevents moisture loss and oxidation, but it's usually washed off when the fruit (yes, cucumber is a fruit!) is picked, making them shiny. Some cucumbers, however, have wax put on them post-harvesting and pre-transport to the grocery store. Even though it keeps cucumbers fresher longer, prevents bruising in transit, and makes the produce look more appealing, the FDA-approved, natural, food-grade wax gives cucumbers a tough, shiny skin.

Waxed cucumbers taste like, well, wax. They're not as crunchy, not as crisp, and they definitely don't taste fresh. Waxed cucumbers are also not free from contaminants like pesticides and bacteria, which can get trapped between the cucumber and the wax. No one wants a salmonella sandwich, so it's important that you remove this wax. Use the trusty combination of baking soda and vinegar (or lemon juice) to do so. Add 2 tablespoons of each into a bowl of hot water and let the cucumber soak for about five minutes, then rub it with a towel. The acid loosens the wax and the towel's texture removes it.