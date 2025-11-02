How To Remove Wax From Cucumbers (And Why You Should)
Cucumbers, believe it or not, are not inherently shiny — on the vine, they're textured and kind of dull. The matte finish comes from a naturally waxy skin that prevents moisture loss and oxidation, but it's usually washed off when the fruit (yes, cucumber is a fruit!) is picked, making them shiny. Some cucumbers, however, have wax put on them post-harvesting and pre-transport to the grocery store. Even though it keeps cucumbers fresher longer, prevents bruising in transit, and makes the produce look more appealing, the FDA-approved, natural, food-grade wax gives cucumbers a tough, shiny skin.
Waxed cucumbers taste like, well, wax. They're not as crunchy, not as crisp, and they definitely don't taste fresh. Waxed cucumbers are also not free from contaminants like pesticides and bacteria, which can get trapped between the cucumber and the wax. No one wants a salmonella sandwich, so it's important that you remove this wax. Use the trusty combination of baking soda and vinegar (or lemon juice) to do so. Add 2 tablespoons of each into a bowl of hot water and let the cucumber soak for about five minutes, then rub it with a towel. The acid loosens the wax and the towel's texture removes it.
Picking the best variety to avoid the wax altogether
The only guaranteed way to remove wax from cucumbers? Don't buy them waxed to begin with. A cucumber should be juicy and refreshing, not plastic-like. There are so many unwaxed cucumber varieties out there, including long, seedless cucumbers (you'll find them in shrink-wrap), Persian cucumbers (a favorite due to their size, thin skin, and perfect crunch-to-juice ratio), and Kirby cucumbers, the ones most commonly used for pickling.
Since these varieties are wax-free, any pesticides and bacteria won't be trapped in the coating. For unwaxed cucumbers, it's actually a major mistake to peel them because you miss out on a lot of nutrients, including fiber – but it might be the best option if there's wax on the skin. If you pick a naturally unwaxed variety, you can eat the whole thing, peel and all, without any extra scrubbing.
Other cucumber mistakes you don't want to make include improper storage and using the wrong types in your recipes. What's not a bad move is this easy cucumber salad that went viral on TikTok because sometimes, you just need to eat a whole (wax-free) cucumber. Enjoy your cukes!