The Buc-Ee's Snack That Might Ruin Your Road Trip
Buc-ee's excels at providing travelers across the United States — within the nine states that have a location, to be exact – with the perfect road trip snacks to help them maintain their energy, but not all of the chain's offerings are meant purely for fuel and enjoyment. More specifically, the Ghost Pepper Beef Jerky is a polarizing item at the Texas-based store chain that has the ability to ruin your entire road trip if you don't have a high tolerance for spicy foods.
Now, if you're familiar with ghost pepper-flavored items (which you probably are, as they're everywhere these days), then you'll know that they can sometimes vary in their level of spiciness, and Buc-ee's hottest beef jerky for sale is no different. The general consensus is that the jerky isn't the hottest you'll find on the market (that honor likely goes to one of the many Carolina Reaper beef jerkies out there), but it still has a kick that causes some consumers discomfort and therefore should be accompanied by a cold drink or treat, especially when a lot of it is eaten at once.
There are many defenders of Buc-ee's Ghost Pepper Beef Jerky
While there are obvious reasons for some to steer clear of Buc-ee's Ghost Pepper Beef Jerky, that's not to say that the spicy snack doesn't have a strong fan base. In fact, for every customer repulsed by its spice online, there's another who seems to feel it's some of the best beef jerky they've ever had. Furthermore, for those who are better equipped to handle spicy jerky, the fact that Buc-ee's hot item doesn't have a long-lasting spice and instead dissipates within a few minutes makes it a much more manageable snack overall.
However, even with a high tolerance for spice, hot jerky like the ghost pepper variant can result in stomach issues as well, which can be incredibly difficult to deal with during a long car ride. So, if you want a jerky that doesn't terrorize your stomach quite as much, don't worry — the Hot and Spicy flavor is another one of Buc-ee's many incredible beef jerkies that has a good heat level but is also much easier going in and coming out than the ghost pepper variation.