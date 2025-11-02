The Secret To Extra Creamy Potato Salad Requires No Extra Ingredients

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While you'd think the perfect creamy potato salad might involve the use of some secret ingredient (like, say, bacon drippings), the truth is, sometimes all it takes is good technique to get that extra-luscious texture. We spoke to Clem Haxby, who's a nutritionist, chef, and author of the cookbook "The Salad Project: How to Build Unlimited Salads," who tells us that it's less about what goes in the potato salad, and more about how we dress it that contributes to its final texture.

Rather than add dairy such as evaporated milk, Haxby says that it's more simple than that. "A good creamy potato salad comes from emulsifying your dressing properly — use mayo, a touch of vinegar, and a bit of starchy potato water for silkiness." This is a similar principle to using pasta water to give sauces their ideal silky texture in dishes like cacio e pepe. And to ensure that the salad is creamy, Haxby says: "Dress the potatoes while warm, so they absorb flavor without drying out. Then chill before serving for that perfect creamy consistency."