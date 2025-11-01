The Type Of Alcohol Dunkin' Spiked Uses To Give You A Buzz

Dunkin' Spiked is the official line of hard coffee and hard tea from Dunkin' — yup, Dunkin' sells booze now. This is a retail line of beverages, meaning you can't actually catch a buzz on Dunkin' premises. Instead, you can purchase these from the supermarket or liquor store.

Malt alcohol is what gives Dunkin' Spiked's its buzz. As the product's website explains, "Dunkin' Spiked Iced Teas and Dunkin' Spiked Iced Coffees are flavored malt beverages, which means the source of alcohol is a fermented base primarily from sugar." That's the same type of alcohol in Twisted Tea and many other adult beverages. Similar to those drinks, the traditional "malty" flavor (like you'd get in a malted milkshake) has been taken away thanks to modern processing techniques, leaving you with a versatile neutral alcohol that manufacturers can add in to flavored beverages.

Dunkin' Spiked products come in classic coffee flavors, like Mocha Iced Coffee and Vanilla Iced Coffee, as well as seasonal flavors like Peppermint Mocha Iced Coffee, which was released for last year's winter season. Obviously, there's no stopping you from making your own iced coffee with a splash of a neutral spirit, like vodka, but the convenience of the can is part of the point here, along with the variety in flavors.