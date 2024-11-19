'Tis The Season To Be Boozy With Dunkin's New Spiked Coffee Flavor

Dunkin' is turning Drunken' this holiday season — the coffee giant just gifted imbibing fans a brand-new spiked iced peppermint mocha. Starting today, the Dunkin' Spiked Peppermint Mocha Iced Latte will be available in grocery and liquor stores in 28 states, according to Dunkin's press release.

The limited-edition holiday beverage is made of coffee, peppermint, mocha flavoring, and a vegan non-dairy creamer — all with a boozy spin that'll keep you singing carols all night long. The Dunkin' Spiked Peppermint Mocha Iced Latte is sold in 4 packs of mint green-colored 12-oounce cans. Ready to lift holiday spirit throughout the whole season, each can comes at 6% ABV. You can share the festive Dunkin' Spiked beverage with your holiday party guests chilled in their cans, poured into a martini glass, or served on the rocks.

Dunkin' first launched its Spiked line in August 2023 when it released a series of alcoholic iced coffee and iced tea beverages. The Dunkin' Spiked Peppermint Mocha Iced Latte is the coffee chain's second holiday-inspired alcoholic drink, following the success of last year's Spiked Pumpkin Spice Iced Latte.