'Tis The Season To Be Boozy With Dunkin's New Spiked Coffee Flavor
Dunkin' is turning Drunken' this holiday season — the coffee giant just gifted imbibing fans a brand-new spiked iced peppermint mocha. Starting today, the Dunkin' Spiked Peppermint Mocha Iced Latte will be available in grocery and liquor stores in 28 states, according to Dunkin's press release.
The limited-edition holiday beverage is made of coffee, peppermint, mocha flavoring, and a vegan non-dairy creamer — all with a boozy spin that'll keep you singing carols all night long. The Dunkin' Spiked Peppermint Mocha Iced Latte is sold in 4 packs of mint green-colored 12-oounce cans. Ready to lift holiday spirit throughout the whole season, each can comes at 6% ABV. You can share the festive Dunkin' Spiked beverage with your holiday party guests chilled in their cans, poured into a martini glass, or served on the rocks.
Dunkin' first launched its Spiked line in August 2023 when it released a series of alcoholic iced coffee and iced tea beverages. The Dunkin' Spiked Peppermint Mocha Iced Latte is the coffee chain's second holiday-inspired alcoholic drink, following the success of last year's Spiked Pumpkin Spice Iced Latte.
More from Dunkin's 2024 holiday lineup
Beyond its Spiked Peppermint Mocha Iced Latte, Dunkin's holiday menu this year features an array of newly released limited-time offerings. The new beverages are both coffee-based drinks — the Holiday Cookie Signature Latte and the White Hazelnut Bark Coffee. Both drinks offer a sweet and warm seasonal taste with undertones of the chain's classic coffee flavors. The coffee chain also released an Almond Croissant and Hash Brown Brisket Scramble. Though the almond croissant doesn't match the festive flair of the rest of the new releases, the brisket scramble is a flavorful surprise.
Though you can make holiday cocktails at home with some eggnog, the Dunkin' Spiked Peppermint Mocha Iced Latte makes it easier to marry festive flavors with boozy fun thanks to its ready-to-drink coffee cocktail format. The beverage doubles as a college-party can or a classy craft cocktail. If you're looking for a sophisticated holiday party, you could even match the peppermint flavors of the drink with a peppermint-rimmed cocktail glass.