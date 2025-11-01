Although not as popular as potatoes, sweet corn, or carrots, green beans are still among the most beloved and commonly bought vegetables in America. Still, they don't always get the love they deserve on the dinner table. Too often, they are either served plain with nothing more than a sprinkle of salt or boiled for a green bean casserole. But there's actually a simple way to change this and turn green beans into a family-favorite side dish. All it takes is one pantry staple: bouillon cubes.

To transform this humble vegetable into a rich and savory side dish, start with fresh or frozen green beans. Snap or trim the stem ends, then boil them in water for five minutes and set aside. In a saucepan, melt margarine or butter, then stir in onions and garlic. Add the green beans and pour in soy sauce and water. Finally, add the bouillon cube, reduce the heat to low, and simmer for about 20 minutes.

For a more straightforward cooking method, directly simmer fresh green beans with a chicken or beef bouillon cube. As the cube dissolves, its deep umami flavor will infuse into the beans. Toss in a pat of butter, and then add a pinch of garlic powder and a splash of soy sauce. In less than 15 minutes, you'll have a green bean side dish that's both savory and indulgent.