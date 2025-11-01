Turn Green Beans Into Your Family's Favorite Side Dish With A Pantry Staple
Although not as popular as potatoes, sweet corn, or carrots, green beans are still among the most beloved and commonly bought vegetables in America. Still, they don't always get the love they deserve on the dinner table. Too often, they are either served plain with nothing more than a sprinkle of salt or boiled for a green bean casserole. But there's actually a simple way to change this and turn green beans into a family-favorite side dish. All it takes is one pantry staple: bouillon cubes.
To transform this humble vegetable into a rich and savory side dish, start with fresh or frozen green beans. Snap or trim the stem ends, then boil them in water for five minutes and set aside. In a saucepan, melt margarine or butter, then stir in onions and garlic. Add the green beans and pour in soy sauce and water. Finally, add the bouillon cube, reduce the heat to low, and simmer for about 20 minutes.
For a more straightforward cooking method, directly simmer fresh green beans with a chicken or beef bouillon cube. As the cube dissolves, its deep umami flavor will infuse into the beans. Toss in a pat of butter, and then add a pinch of garlic powder and a splash of soy sauce. In less than 15 minutes, you'll have a green bean side dish that's both savory and indulgent.
What to serve with bouillon-simmered green beans
Thanks to the savory taste of the bouillon cubes, this green bean side dish pairs well with a variety of mains. If you used chicken bouillon, serve the beans alongside classics like roasted chicken cooked with salt and a whole lot of butter, or perfectly tender pork chops. The seasoned green beans can help balance the richness of the main course while adding a satisfying bite on the side.
If you prepared your green beans side dish with beef bouillon, you can serve it with grilled steak, hamburgers, or even pot roast. The beef bouillon's heartier profile also complements pan-fried tofu, rotisserie chicken, and baked fish. You can even throw in some mashed potatoes or rice for a more filling and satisfying meal. If you are already planning for your family's Thanksgiving dinner this year, don't forget to include this dish in your holiday menu. It's just as delicious but much quicker to make than the usual casserole, giving you more time to prepare the turkey and other mains.