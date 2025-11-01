Does Red Lobster Have Fish Tacos?
Red Lobster is among the most recognizable casual dining chains in North America, and while there are a handful of Red Lobster menu items we'd recommend staying away from, the restaurant remains one of the most reliable places for trying out a wide array of different seafoods all in one place. With that being said, fish tacos — one of the simplest, most versatile seafood dishes in existence — might not be on the Red Lobster menu, depending on where you live. While Red Lobster's nationwide menu in the United States doesn't feature fish tacos whatsoever, Canada's Red Lobster does, making it a regional exclusive at this time.
This lack of fish tacos at the fish-centric restaurant is disappointing for all lovers of fish tacos, but is especially devastating to those who have visited the restaurant in the past and gotten to try the menu item. Fish taco promotions have popped up at Red Lobster in the past — most recently as the Family Taco Meal Deal in 2023 — but didn't make it onto the permanent menu in the United States.
What is on Red Lobster's fish tacos?
So while we Americans wait for Red Lobster to bring back the classic dish — it already saw the return of Hush Puppies last year — looking at what Canada has to offer and what has graced the U.S. menu in the past could give us a sign of hope for the future. In the past, the options for fish tacos at Red Lobster were between shrimp tacos and lobster and shrimp tacos, with chicken tacos also being on the menu. All three of which landed around similar price points, with the lobster and shrimp tacos being the most expensive of the bunch.
However, things are a bit different now on the Red Lobster Canada menu, which doesn't feature lobster tacos whatsoever. Instead, the chain currently offers grilled shrimp tacos, crispy shrimp tacos, and grilled tilapia at Red Lobsters across the country. While the two shrimp options speak for themselves and are common proteins for fish tacos, tilapia is considered an interesting choice for the dish. While many naysayers will tell you it's not worth its already economical price, others think it is an underrated and over-hated protein that's mild flavor make it the perfect choice fish tacos. Nevertheless, each of these potential proteins are served with chipotle slaw, pico de gallo, lime crema, and cilantro on grilled tortillas, a great blend of flavors that we hope to see stateside very soon.