Does Red Lobster Have Fish Tacos?

So while we Americans wait for Red Lobster to bring back the classic dish — it already saw the return of Hush Puppies last year — looking at what Canada has to offer and what has graced the U.S. menu in the past could give us a sign of hope for the future. In the past, the options for fish tacos at Red Lobster were between shrimp tacos and lobster and shrimp tacos, with chicken tacos also being on the menu. All three of which landed around similar price points, with the lobster and shrimp tacos being the most expensive of the bunch.

However, things are a bit different now on the Red Lobster Canada menu, which doesn't feature lobster tacos whatsoever. Instead, the chain currently offers grilled shrimp tacos, crispy shrimp tacos, and grilled tilapia at Red Lobsters across the country. While the two shrimp options speak for themselves and are common proteins for fish tacos, tilapia is considered an interesting choice for the dish. While many naysayers will tell you it's not worth its already economical price, others think it is an underrated and over-hated protein that's mild flavor make it the perfect choice fish tacos. Nevertheless, each of these potential proteins are served with chipotle slaw, pico de gallo, lime crema, and cilantro on grilled tortillas, a great blend of flavors that we hope to see stateside very soon.