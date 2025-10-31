For Shinier Silverware Every Time, Polish Your Utensils With This Kitchen Staple

It's entirely normal for your forks and knives to lose their luster over time. Ideally your dishwasher would clean up the grime, although if you have genuine silver utensils, you really should be careful about placing them into the dishwasher (some say you shouldn't, but it's doable). It can be difficult to preserve silver items, like that china you inherited from your grandmother with silver handles. Thankfully, there seems to be some science that backs up aluminum foil as a certified silverware cleaner. You can use any aluminum foil you have lying around, as long as it's unused and big enough to cover a bowl.

While the science is a bit complicated, the process itself is simple: Take a large container, like a glass bowl or a pot, and line it with aluminum foil so that its shiny side is facing up (you can also use an aluminum baking pan to save some time). Then pour in baking soda, white vinegar, and hot water, drop in the silverware, and let it soak. Wrapping the silverware itself in aluminum foil should also work. The tarnish should begin to come off, and it shouldn't take long to make your silverware cleaner than restaurant silverware, which is dirtier than you think.