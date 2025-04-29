Restaurant Silverware Is Dirtier Than You Think

If you catch a stomach bug after eating out, you're probably quick to blame the burger. But science says that nasty noroviruses don't always hide in the places that you'd expect. According to a 2012 study, the real culprit could be your cutlery. The study found that norovirus — the most common cause of foodborne illnesses in the United States — can stick to dishes even after a run through the dishwasher. It's not necessarily the restaurant's fault, either. Standard washing procedures simply aren't enough.

Researchers added Listeria, E. coli, and norovirus (three common food-borne pathogens) to dairy products. Then, they smeared samples on plates, forks, and cups. They used dairy because dairy products are particularly difficult to clean: they wanted to test the "worst case scenario" while keeping things realistic.

After giving the dishes time to dry (so removing the dairy would be extra difficult), researchers ran them through the wash. Some of the dishes went through a commercial dishwasher, while others got a manual wash. While washing got rid of the E. coli and Listeria for good, norovirus stuck around. The amount was small, but enough to get someone sick. "Norovirus is highly contagious and it takes only a few viral particles to infect humans," Jianrong Li, one of the study's authors, told Science Daily.