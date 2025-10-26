Here's How To Cook Up Juicy Prime Rib At High Altitude

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A tender ribeye will satisfy most steak enthusiasts, but a thick, juicy slice of prime rib will send them over the moon. It hits every note a meat lover wants to experience — as long as it's moist and not overcooked. Dryness is the arch nemesis of beef, and when roasting it at high altitude, the risk of ruining that treasured piece of the rib primal becomes a genuine concern.

The Takeout spoke with Michael Goralski, executive chef at Steadfire Chophouse at Four Seasons Resort Jackson Hole, Wyoming, about the nuances surrounding prime rib cooked at high altitude. He explained that the difference in atmospheric pressure can make keeping beef juicy a challenge. "At higher altitudes, air pressure is lower and causes moisture to escape more quickly, which can make the meat dry out," Goralski said.

Goralski is well acquainted with cooking at high elevation, given that Jackson Hole sits at over 6,000 feet. His tip for keeping prime rib juicy at higher altitudes is so simple it likely gets overlooked far too often. "This can easily be combated by wrapping the prime rib in foil to lock in the moisture," Goralski said. It's also beneficial to mimic how folks keep a Thanksgiving turkey moist. "Basting the meat while cooking can also help," he added, as does allowing the roast to rest for about half an hour after it comes out of the oven so the juices can redistribute.