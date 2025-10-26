The Cozy Italian Restaurant That Still Serves Princess Diana's Favorite Pizza

Almost 30 years after her tragic death in a car crash, Princess Diana remains an intensely beloved figure. She still graces the front pages of various newspapers and magazines (some of higher standing than others), and her life has been the subject of several biopics, for which actresses like Elizabeth Debicki and Kristen Stewart have received acclaim and awards for playing her. If you ever have cause to go to London, you'll find scads of restaurants in South Kensington selling themselves as a favorite of the late princess. But in the case of the long-running Italian restaurant Da Mario, it's true — and it still serves pizza the same way Diana ate it.

Mind you, the People's Princess was far from the only celebrity to visit Da Mario. Pop stars like Madonna and actors like Dustin Hoffman and Renée Zellweger have gone, too (via Business Insider). But Kensington Palace is right nearby, and as the young William and Harry happened to love pizza, Diana found herself regularly visiting Da Mario. The restaurant paid her patronage back in kind: Diana's name is right on the restaurant's steps, and a painting inside shows her standing next to the restaurant's founder, gazing downwards at a pizza. If it sounds like kitsch, well, it is, a little bit — but given her history with the restaurant, you certainly can't call it mercenary.