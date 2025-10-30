The Luxury Cooler Brand With A Fishing Origin Story

When it comes to coolers, Yeti is the gold standard for millions of Americans. Whether you're a devoted Yeti fan or can't conceive of paying hundreds of dollars for a cooler, you may have wondered how and why the now-iconic brand got its start. Although Yeti's distinct design and steep price tags have turned its coolers into something of a luxury status symbol, the brand's origin story is surprisingly humble.

Yeti was founded by two Texan brothers, Roy and Ryan Seiders, in 2006. According to company lore, the brothers, both avid lifelong fishers, were frustrated by the lack of quality coolers that could keep everything cold in the Texas heat for multiple days. They decided to design their own product to fill the need, and the Yeti brand was born.

Yeti coolers started as a product designed and marketed for serious fishing and hunting trips, but these days you're probably more likely to encounter one of the iconic monocolor coolers chilling out on a beach or golf course. Still, the brand's fishing origins are reflected in its slogan, "built for the wild." No matter how you use a Yeti cooler, you can be fairly certain that it will keep your ice packs cold for a considerable amount of time.