Scoop Ice Cream Like You Work At Baskin-Robbins With This Secret
They make it look so easy, don't they? Standing behind the counter in their colorful aprons, those steel-forearmed gods among men plunge their scoops into various buckets of ice cream and place perfectly-sized boulders of sweetness neatly (or not so neatly) atop your waffle cone. But if you've ever tried to assemble an at-home ice cream sundae from that carton of Breyer's in your freezer, you know that scooping is a lot tougher than it looks. So how do you get your Baskin-Robbins on and make your ice cream scoops as pretty as possible? The key is to move your scoop in the right shape.
You'll want to make use of a motion shaped like the letter "s": one turn to the right, then one turn to the left. Why should you do it like this? Well, ice cream freezes in the middle first before spreading to the top. By scooping in an "s" shape, you'll be able to keep the coldest part of the ice cream in the middle of the scoop, allowing the softer parts to be eaten first. It also allows for a more elegant-looking scoop than the one you might get from digging straight down.
Flipping your ice cream cone upside down and other tricks
Once you've mastered the S-shaped scoop, you'll want to make sure you can create the perfect sundae regardless of what it's served in. If you're specifically making an ice cream cone, try assembling it upside-down. Instead of plunking the scoop of ice cream on top of your cone, flip the cone around, place it on top of your ice cream scoop, then flip it back over. That way, you'll be able to let gravity do the work for you, forming a tighter seal and causing less dripping. Sure, maybe it would be easier to use soft serve (which isn't just melted ice cream), but since most of us don't have a machine at home, it's worth knowing how to put your scoop to good use.
Some other pro tips to keep in mind: If you're using a metal scoop, dip it in warm or hot water before scooping to keep it clean and your technique smooth. And avoid relying upon your wrists when scooping, as it will give you a weaker scoop and cause undue strain. Instead, you'll want to use all those muscles in your arm, right up to your shoulder. With these tips and tricks, you can enjoy hot fudge sundaes, thick and luxurious New England-style ice cream, and even gelato (which, granted, is different from ice cream) the way you're supposed to.