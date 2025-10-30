Scoop Ice Cream Like You Work At Baskin-Robbins With This Secret

They make it look so easy, don't they? Standing behind the counter in their colorful aprons, those steel-forearmed gods among men plunge their scoops into various buckets of ice cream and place perfectly-sized boulders of sweetness neatly (or not so neatly) atop your waffle cone. But if you've ever tried to assemble an at-home ice cream sundae from that carton of Breyer's in your freezer, you know that scooping is a lot tougher than it looks. So how do you get your Baskin-Robbins on and make your ice cream scoops as pretty as possible? The key is to move your scoop in the right shape.

You'll want to make use of a motion shaped like the letter "s": one turn to the right, then one turn to the left. Why should you do it like this? Well, ice cream freezes in the middle first before spreading to the top. By scooping in an "s" shape, you'll be able to keep the coldest part of the ice cream in the middle of the scoop, allowing the softer parts to be eaten first. It also allows for a more elegant-looking scoop than the one you might get from digging straight down.