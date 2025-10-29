Fold This Umami-Packed Breakfast Staple Into Egg Salad For A Bolder Bite

There are all kinds of ways to make egg salad, the lunchtime classic that primarily comes together with hard-boiled eggs, mayonnaise, and salt. In addition to different mix-ins that Americans might add, there are several variations of the salad found around the globe. Many ingredients can be added to egg salad to lighten it, give it a tangy bite, or add some spice. But for a delicious, bold depth, fold in bacon bits.

Well-cooked, chopped up bacon adds salt, crunch, smokiness, and a good kick of umami to your egg salad mix. Even if you like your bacon on the chewier side, it adds a ton of flavor and a different texture to an otherwise very soft and creamy egg salad. For an even more luxurious bacon flavor, consider mixing in some bacon fat (otherwise known as liquid gold). Combine it in when the bacon fat has cooled down but before it solidifies. Because bacon has a good bit of seasoning, you may have to adjust the amount of salt you normally put in your egg salad. Don't add any until you've mixed the bacon bits in, then taste it and add salt accordingly.