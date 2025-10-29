What You Get With The Terry Black's Experience At The Beloved BBQ Chain

Terry Black's — and barbecue in general — is all about meat. (Yes, you can slow-smoke a cauliflower if you want, but it'll never measure up to a rack of ribs.) As a part of The Experience, you will get to taste just about every kind the restaurant offers: sliced brisket, beef ribs, pork ribs, sausage, and smoked turkey. The restaurant's menu features jalapeño cheese sausage and chopped beef as well, but these are not included in The Experience. To balance out your meal, you'll also get a few starches and vegetables, since the meat comes with sides, including green beans, macaroni and cheese, and potato salad.

You'll need to find a little corner of your stomach for dessert, too, since you'll be able to choose from among three Southern classics: banana pudding, peach cobbler, or a personal-sized pecan pie. And yes, you do get a drink with your meal. If you're over 21, beer and wine are among the options, but if you prefer something nonalcoholic, you can also have soda or iced tea.

So is the full Terry Black's Experience worth the price? According to one Yelper who did the tour in Austin, the answer is an emphatic yes. In their words, "It's worth every penny and a must for anyone visiting Austin ... A great experience, would highly recommend to anyone!"