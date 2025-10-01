Could This Former WWE Star Be The Next Guy Fieri?
So much of food TV is centered around chefs doing chef-y things or wannabe chefs vying for the opportunity to do likewise. Every once in a while, though, something new and different comes along. In 2007, Guy Fieri took his show on the road with "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives," a gig that would help him become the highest-paid chef on cable TV. The following year, soap opera actor Adam Richman would follow suit with "Man v. Food" (must-see TV for me and my then-five-year-old son). The latest show in the "guys on cool road trips eating dude food" genre, however, is going to be hosted by a real Monster Among Men — for such is the nickname of Braun Strowman, a man who, at 6 feet 8 inches tall, was literally one of WWE's biggest superstars for over a decade.
Strowman, who considers himself "semi-retired" from wrestling at present, is looking to pursue a career in acting. He had a role in the recently-released comedy-horror movie "Deathgasm II: Goremageddon," but his real breakout role may well be as the host of the USA Network's upcoming "Everything on the Menu with Braun Strowman."
What we know about the show
The first episode of "Everything on the Menu with Braun Strowman" will air on October 24, 2025 right after WWE's Friday night SmackDown (also on the USA Network). The premise of the show involves Braun Strowman traveling throughout the United States scoping out cool restaurants ranging from haute cuisine to hot dog stands (including Chicago's Superdawg Drive-In). So far, he's set to visit Fort Worth, Washington D.C., Orlando, Las Vegas, Chicago, Milwaukee, New Orleans, and Tampa.
What sets this show apart is his gimmick. Guy Fieri's trick was being an already semi-famous TV chef (he'd starred in a show called "Guy's Big Bite" that predated Triple-D by a year) while Adam Richman's was taking on some of America's most intense food challenges. Strowman's selling point, apart from the millions of wrestling fans he brings to the table, is that, just like the show title says, he plans to eat everything on the menu at the restaurants he visits.
Seriously, everything? Strowman claims he can do it. As he says in the trailer, "I didn't get 350 pounds by accident." His show won't be just a mega-mukbang, though. In best Fieri-Richman tradition, he'll also visit the kitchens and talk to the people doing the cooking. At the conclusion of each episode, Strowman will pick a favorite dish he's eaten in the featured city.
This isn't the first pro wrestling-food TV crossover
Braun Strowman is the first pro wrestler hosting a food-themed TV show, but this honor nearly went to WWE Hall of Famer "Macho Man" Randy Savage. Savage, best known to non-wrestling fans as the Slim Jim pitchman who popularized the product with '90s kids, was set to star in a 1999 cooking show called "Wrestlin' Up Some Grub" along with fellow wrestlers Paul "Big Show" Wight, Brian Knobs (one-half of the Nasty Boys tag team), and Robert Miller and Brian Wicken (aka Bushwhackers Butch and Luke). Four episodes were filmed, but sadly, neither the WWE (or WWF, as it was then) nor Food Network agreed to air the show. A quarter-century later, all that remains is a single YouTube clip under three minutes long.
Many wrestlers discuss food on their social media channels — while filming a movie in Shanghai, John Cena posted a video reviewing local street food. Others make guest appearances on "Hot Ones" — to date, host Sean Evans has snared mega-stars including Mick Foley, The Undertaker, and Stone Cold Steve Austin. WWE-turned-AEW star Chris Jericho has also been in the "Hot Ones" hot seat as well as guest-starring in an episode of "Fast Foodies."
Even so, Strowman is blazing new territory. Eating everything on the menu is a feat worthy of a giant. Andre the Giant, the late great wrestler, could put away over 100 beers a night and dined on three pounds of steak and a dozen baked potatoes. Strowman has some pretty big shoes to fill, but if anyone can do it, he's the man (or monster).