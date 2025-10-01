Could This Former WWE Star Be The Next Guy Fieri?

So much of food TV is centered around chefs doing chef-y things or wannabe chefs vying for the opportunity to do likewise. Every once in a while, though, something new and different comes along. In 2007, Guy Fieri took his show on the road with "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives," a gig that would help him become the highest-paid chef on cable TV. The following year, soap opera actor Adam Richman would follow suit with "Man v. Food" (must-see TV for me and my then-five-year-old son). The latest show in the "guys on cool road trips eating dude food" genre, however, is going to be hosted by a real Monster Among Men — for such is the nickname of Braun Strowman, a man who, at 6 feet 8 inches tall, was literally one of WWE's biggest superstars for over a decade.

Strowman, who considers himself "semi-retired" from wrestling at present, is looking to pursue a career in acting. He had a role in the recently-released comedy-horror movie "Deathgasm II: Goremageddon," but his real breakout role may well be as the host of the USA Network's upcoming "Everything on the Menu with Braun Strowman."