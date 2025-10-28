Could This Common Candy Help You Catch Fish?

It's been said that a bad day of fishing is better than a good day at work, but that doesn't mean it can't also be an enormous pain in the rear. If you're sitting on a dock or in a boat for hours on end, watching your rod stubbornly refuse to twitch or pull, you're probably willing to do just about anything to get a nibble. Well, put away your worms and minnows (for the time being, at least) and pay attention: Licorice can be surprisingly effective as bait, thanks to a certain reaction fish have to anise.

We've all heard about how sharks can smell blood in the water, but other fish have a sense of smell, too — and some of those fish go absolutely crazy for the scent of anise, which is a common ingredient in licorice. You see, anise has a compound called anethole, whose scent strongly resembles that of certain kinds of prey fish. It may even cause fish like trout (who especially love anise) to become more aggressive in pursuing their "prey" (that is, your bait). For this reason, many anglers use anise oil to try and attract fish, although it yields mixed results, to say the least. As oil doesn't dissolve in water, the scent doesn't have a chance to travel, which ultimately renders it moot. Licorice, which is legal to use as bait, will probably give you better results — and if that doesn't teach you how to love licorice, we don't know what will.