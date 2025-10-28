Could This Common Candy Help You Catch Fish?
It's been said that a bad day of fishing is better than a good day at work, but that doesn't mean it can't also be an enormous pain in the rear. If you're sitting on a dock or in a boat for hours on end, watching your rod stubbornly refuse to twitch or pull, you're probably willing to do just about anything to get a nibble. Well, put away your worms and minnows (for the time being, at least) and pay attention: Licorice can be surprisingly effective as bait, thanks to a certain reaction fish have to anise.
We've all heard about how sharks can smell blood in the water, but other fish have a sense of smell, too — and some of those fish go absolutely crazy for the scent of anise, which is a common ingredient in licorice. You see, anise has a compound called anethole, whose scent strongly resembles that of certain kinds of prey fish. It may even cause fish like trout (who especially love anise) to become more aggressive in pursuing their "prey" (that is, your bait). For this reason, many anglers use anise oil to try and attract fish, although it yields mixed results, to say the least. As oil doesn't dissolve in water, the scent doesn't have a chance to travel, which ultimately renders it moot. Licorice, which is legal to use as bait, will probably give you better results — and if that doesn't teach you how to love licorice, we don't know what will.
Other examples of strange bait include bubble gum and marshmallows
Licorice isn't the only odd choice of bait you'll find dangling from hooks. While anglers may be prone to exaggeration (no, really, they caught a walleye THIS BIG with just a bit of pocket lint), there is enough anecdotal evidence to suggest that some left-field choices might actually be effective in certain situations. Marshmallows, for instance, are excellent bait for catching trout: They're small, cheap, and dissolve in the water, creating an irresistible lure. (You can even make them yourself with just three ingredients.) Bubblegum is even cheaper, and is just as effective in luring specific fish, with bass and catfish both being enticed by the chewed-up pink globs.
For less sweet and more savory options, chicken works well, whether it's a chicken nugget tossed into the water or a frozen piece of liver pierced on a hook. Then there are slightly more expensive options you might want to consider if you have leftovers: Bits of bacon (preferably smoky and pungent), pieces of hot dogs, or chunks of cheese (any kind, although you probably shouldn't break out your favorite piece of endangered brie for fish). They won't guarantee that you get a bite, but you never really know, do you?