Here's The Only Definitive Way To Save Money On Nespresso Pods

Even on the bleakest days, coffee has powers we're only beginning to understand, and it can serve as the perfect pick-me-up. But when you've decided to cut costs and ditch the coffee shop, a Nespresso machine is the perfect way to brew a better cup of coffee when you don't have an in-home barista. Lately, though, investing in a Nespresso coffee machine only leads to further investments — in coffee. Even Nespresso admits on its website that the costs have gone up, and a single coffee pod now costs anywhere from $1.08 to $2.00. If you're a heavy coffee drinker who has multiple cups a day, that can add up.

If you still want to use your Nespresso machine but don't want to continue hurting your wallet, the only way to save money on pods is to not purchase them at all by investing in a reusable one. One reusable pod, like this stainless steel option, will cost you around the same price as about two full sleeves of Nespresso pods, but it will last you indefinitely. It's the more sustainable option, too. While Nespresso's efforts to recycle the aluminum pods are admirable, much of the responsibility falls on the consumer, and plenty of pods still wind up in landfills. Not only will a reusable pod give you a quick return on your investment and start saving you money, but it's a sustainable choice as well.