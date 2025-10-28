Here's The Only Definitive Way To Save Money On Nespresso Pods
Even on the bleakest days, coffee has powers we're only beginning to understand, and it can serve as the perfect pick-me-up. But when you've decided to cut costs and ditch the coffee shop, a Nespresso machine is the perfect way to brew a better cup of coffee when you don't have an in-home barista. Lately, though, investing in a Nespresso coffee machine only leads to further investments — in coffee. Even Nespresso admits on its website that the costs have gone up, and a single coffee pod now costs anywhere from $1.08 to $2.00. If you're a heavy coffee drinker who has multiple cups a day, that can add up.
If you still want to use your Nespresso machine but don't want to continue hurting your wallet, the only way to save money on pods is to not purchase them at all by investing in a reusable one. One reusable pod, like this stainless steel option, will cost you around the same price as about two full sleeves of Nespresso pods, but it will last you indefinitely. It's the more sustainable option, too. While Nespresso's efforts to recycle the aluminum pods are admirable, much of the responsibility falls on the consumer, and plenty of pods still wind up in landfills. Not only will a reusable pod give you a quick return on your investment and start saving you money, but it's a sustainable choice as well.
Good to know tips for reusable Nespresso pods
There are several options when it comes to reusable Nespresso pods, ranging from stainless steel to plastic or silicone. The stainless steel option will likely withstand more wear and tear and avoids the need for more plastic in your kitchen. It's important to note that while a reusable Nespresso pod won't damage your machine on its own, you can damage the machine if you try to use one of these pods in a non-compatible unit.
If you have a Nespresso machine from the Vertuo line, reusable pods aren't compatible. This goes for commercial-grade Nespresso machines, too. While you won't get the exact selection you would from the Nespresso website or brick-and-mortar, you can use any coffee you'd like in your reusable pod. Just make sure to purchase whole bean coffee and grind as needed for a fresh, bold taste. Ideally, each pod should be filled with about 5 to 6 grams of coffee and ground not too fine and not too thick. If your coffee is ground too fine, you run the risk of a clog. If the coffee is ground too thick, the water will pass through too quickly. There may be a learning curve to the process, but once you get it down, you can experiment further by adding some spices to make your coffee taste like a warm hug that's so delicious, you won't even miss using regular Nespresso pods.