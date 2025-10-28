The Sam's Club Seafood Shoppers Absolutely Love

Every now and then you get a packaged good that everyone swears by, and this time, there's one frozen seafood item at Sam's Club that many people say is excellent. The most interesting part is that it's not real, but rather an imitation product. That's because the item in question is a package of highly-lauded imitation crab, called Gadré Surimi Snow Leg Style.

Most of the hype was towards the end of 2024, when many users on social media were using the Gadré brand surimi snow crab to create affordable versions of seafood boils (real crab can obviously get real pricey, unless you get it at places like Aldi). Those who've purchased it have praised it for its real crab-like texture, along with its shellfish flavor. The shape of the product also looks like it was pulled from the shell, since it's tapered on both sides. Surimi is made from the paste of Alaskan pollock, which gives it an all-purpose meaty texture, and is then flavored to taste like shellfish from anything to shrimp, snow crab, and lobster. This brand seems like it just fires on all cylinders for many shoppers, so if you're into imitation crab, you may want to take note.