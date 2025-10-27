Here's Why There Are Red Spots In Your Egg Yolks

Eggs can sometimes come with surprises. Every now and then you'll get weird eggs with twin yolks, wrinkled shells, or almost no egg white at all. They do come from living creatures, after all, and every now and then you'll run into an egg with a red spot on its yolk.

If your mind immediately went to blood, it is indeed what's known as a blood spot or an inclusion. No, the egg hasn't been fertilized — this is just a natural occurrence that happens sometimes. Tiny blood vessels in the hen's oviduct or ovaries can break as the egg is released from the follicle, which is a sac in the ovary that contains an immature egg. That follicle can pop during the egg-laying process, and if that happens, a bit of blood can end up in the egg. A blood spot isn't just limited to a yolk; it can happen on an egg white as well. It's a totally normal variation, and it doesn't mean anything is wrong with the egg or the chicken that laid it.