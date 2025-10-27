Here's Why There Are Red Spots In Your Egg Yolks
Eggs can sometimes come with surprises. Every now and then you'll get weird eggs with twin yolks, wrinkled shells, or almost no egg white at all. They do come from living creatures, after all, and every now and then you'll run into an egg with a red spot on its yolk.
If your mind immediately went to blood, it is indeed what's known as a blood spot or an inclusion. No, the egg hasn't been fertilized — this is just a natural occurrence that happens sometimes. Tiny blood vessels in the hen's oviduct or ovaries can break as the egg is released from the follicle, which is a sac in the ovary that contains an immature egg. That follicle can pop during the egg-laying process, and if that happens, a bit of blood can end up in the egg. A blood spot isn't just limited to a yolk; it can happen on an egg white as well. It's a totally normal variation, and it doesn't mean anything is wrong with the egg or the chicken that laid it.
Are eggs with blood spots safe to eat?
No need to toss that egg out just yet. An egg with a blood spot is perfectly safe to eat — cook it as usual, and you won't taste or notice a thing. Egg manufacturers consider these blood spots a defect, and they go through inspection processes to prevent them from making it to stores. The eggs are checked with a process called candling — a light is shone through the egg, allowing for visual inspection without cracking the shell. It's rare that you'll get an egg with a blood spot because of these quality checks, but you still may see one someday if you haven't already.
If you do happen to get one and the idea bugs you, feel free to throw it out. However, if you don't want to waste those tasty farm fresh eggs, just fish the spot out with a toothpick or fork or use the eggs in a recipe where you won't have to look at the spot — think pancakes, quick breads, or a veggie-loaded scramble. If you are fine with a little bit of a cosmetic blemish, you'll be more than okay using them to make perfectly poached eggs or crispy oil-basted fried eggs. Don't let that little red speckle throw you for a loop. Eggs are one of nature's perfect foods — blood spots and all.