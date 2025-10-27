Say Goodbye To Space Problems In The Kitchen; Costco Customers Love This Affordable Solution
When a kitchen becomes cluttered, it can be hard to focus on creating your next culinary masterpiece. Having to dig through various ingredients in your fridge or fumble around with all the products in your pantry can soon turn a relaxing cooking experience into a chaotic nightmare. Fortunately, people searching for affordable space-saving solutions need not look any further than their neighborhood Costco.
The store's famous food court menu and affordable Kirkland Signature brand products sometimes get all the attention, but if you need to perform a slight rehabilitation in your kitchen to shore up some extra space, don't sleep on the discount warehouse's iDesign storage containers. These items are getting a lot of love from customers, thanks to their versatility and great price. The rectangular plastic bins fit perfectly in the fridge, the pantry, or even on your countertops. They also come in various sizes. Wider units give you ample space to store larger items, while thinner ones allow you to keep all those smaller products organized so they don't get forgotten about in the deep recesses of your pantry.
Then there's the affordability. A set of four iDesign containers comes in at just under $30, meaning you could even buy a couple of sets without breaking the bank. The best part is they can be used to stash a wide variety of products, giving you the ability to organize the most problematic areas of your kitchen, no matter how much clutter you have.
Endless ways to use Costco's iDesign containers
Costco's iDesign containers can be used anywhere your kitchen needs a bit of reorganization. If you're anything like me, the most crowded area in your galley is the pantry. What often makes organizing a pantry particularly challenging is the sheer volume of differently sized products on the shelf. With Costco's affordable plastic storage units, you can keep all your snacks in one bin, all your sauces in another, and store baking ingredients together, so when you want to whip together your next confection, you can easily find that tiny bottle of vanilla extract. They also work wonders for stacking canned goods, allowing you to store them by purchase date, so you know you're always using the oldest product first.
The refrigerator is another candidate for the iDesign containers. Large crisper drawers in your fridge can sometimes get overburdened with fresh produce, but using a separate bin to stash fruits like grapes keeps healthy snacks within easy reach. You can also save space in the fridge by storing things like apples at room temperature in one of the bins on the counter.
One often overlooked area in the kitchen that could usually benefit from some organizing is the cabinet under the sink. Dish soap and other cleaning agents can be given a home so you don't have to fumble around searching for what you need while bending over. Smaller items like sponges can likewise be kept in plain sight. There's a tool for every job, and while Costco's iDesign storage containers aren't exactly a revolutionary product, their versatility makes them a terrific option to combat a cluttered kitchen.