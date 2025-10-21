Whatever Happened To Coconut Girl From Shark Tank?

Coconut Girl frozen treats founder Francheska "Frankie" Yamsuan pedaled her way into the hearts of the Sharks on season 11 of "Shark Tank" in 2020. Defying the biggest food flops in "Shark Tank" history, Yamsuan made her grand entrance on a vending tricycle packed with her coconut "nice cream" sandwiches (a nod to the ice cream carts of her birth country, the Philippines), and she rolled away with an amazing deal.

Before appearing on "Shark Tank," Coconut Girl dairy and gluten-free ice cream cookie sandwiches were already available in Whole Foods stores across California. Yamsuan, a UCLA dropout armed with a culinary school degree, started the company in 2014 after realizing it barely takes anything to totally upgrade dates, and put her favorite date shake recipe in an ice cream maker. At the time, Yamsuan was a member of a CrossFit gym and eating a Paleo diet — and her fellow gym members were the first to buy the ice cream alternative. While homemade nice cream starts with frozen bananas, Yamsuan's blend featured a coconut cream base, sweetened with dates, honey, and maple syrup.

Yamsuan told "The Small Business Storytellers" podcast that she was drawn to CrossFit after developing disordered eating and depression while studying philosophy at UCLA. She found that focusing on strength and long-term health goals freed her from the cycle of calorie-counting, and she wanted her products to help others do the same. To turn pints into sandwiches, Yamsuan made her own almond butter and cacao nib cookies and switched to selling only individually-packaged sandwiches, instead of pints.