You Should Definitely Be Adding Olive Pits To Your Olive Oil Bottles – And Here's Why

Olive oil has been big in the U.S. for decades now, so much so that you can just straight-up bring olive oil to a party instead of wine and no one would bat an eye. Even infused olive oils have their place in any pantry, and though stuff like truffle oil screams 2005, one thing I'd never considered before was adding olive pits to my olive oil jars. Yes, that's right: you can add your unused olive pits to your olive oil.

Why would you do this? You'd do it for one reason: flavor. This is a particularly neat little life hack, especially if you buy olives by the pound at specialty stores. The pits from the olives add depth to olive oil: think an intense fruitiness and maybe even a slightly more bitter edge. It can transform a totally bland bulk olive oil into something a little more olive-y. Hopefully, if you follow our neat little guide, you can get the best olive oil bang for your buck. Just don't expect miracles; it can't magically transform super cheap olive oil into Michelin star territory. And fair warning, it does shorten the bottle's lifespan a little. So be sure to use the oil up quickly!