Whatever Happened To Like Air Snacks From Shark Tank?
People really love talking about snacks as much as eating them. And in today's world, most of the talk circles on which treats have a healthier profile. Considering most food items readily available in supermarkets are classified as junk, it's a bit of a challenge to find one that ticks the "good for you" box. The crunchy chips, pretzels, and the ever-popular popcorn are often weighed down with excessive calories, artificial ingredients, and allergy-causing components. This is where Like Air Puffcorn sets out to be different.
Launched in 2020, the brand took a familiar base (corn) and reimagined it into a lighter puff that melts in the mouth. Compared to regular popcorn, the snack's airy bites skip the hulls and kernels that can annoyingly get stuck in between the teeth. It also packs in fewer calories, with every cup serving just 50 calories — lower than the 80 calories of lightly buttered regular popcorn — despite the inclusion of different flavorings. The product is the brainchild of entrepreneur Allison Lin, who created Like Air Puffcorn with the help of her brothers, Steve and Kevin Atieh.
Given how easy it is to chew and snack on Like Air, the trio didn't have a hard time marketing the product to customers. The puffs are not just tasty but also safe for everyone, including babies and the elderly. However, to take their business to the next level and boost its funding, the siblings decided to pitch Like Air on ABC's "Shark Tank."
What happened to Like Air on Shark Tank?
Allison Lin and her brothers appeared on Shark Tank during the show's 15th season, requesting a $300,000 investment in exchange for 3.5% equity. They presented Like Air Puffcorn to the sharks with confidence, highlighting that the type of corn they used to make the popcorn is better than what's available on the market. According to the siblings, their popcorn is non-GMO, gluten-free, and free of the eight major allergens, including nuts. Almost immediately, the panel was impressed by their product, with Robert Herjavec and Kevin O'Leary commending its taste, while Lori Greiner compared it favorably to movie popcorn.
The siblings continued to impress the sharks when it was time to discuss figures. A bag of Like Air Puffcorn costs 88 cents to make and sells for $3.99 (the wholesale price is $2.50). In the company's first year, its sales reached $100,000, but this quickly skyrocketed to $2.5 million in 2021 and soared even higher to over $5 million in 2023. By the time the episode was filmed, their projection for 2023 was a whopping $10 million. Despite the alluring numbers, Kevin Atieh, who serves as the company's CFO, admitted that they were still not profitable. Furthermore, they could burn $1 million for the $10 million expected sales that year.
After these revelations, the sharks became cautious. O'Leary and Barbara Corcoran quickly bowed out, and Herjavec also declined because the equity they offered did not excite him. However, Greiner and Mark Cuban saw potential in the trio's drive and brand appeal. They teamed up and offered $300,000 for 10% equity, which Allison and her brothers accepted.
Like Air after Shark Tank
Like many "Shark Tank" stories, the televised deal was not final. Speaking to Bakery&Snacks months after the episode aired, Allison Lin expressed her excitement for their supposed collaboration with Lori Greiner and Mark Cuban. However, several sources, including Shark Tank Blog and Shark Tank Recap, have since claimed there's no official confirmation that the deal closed. Still, the sibling trio's company hasn't slowed down. In fact, they immediately felt a boost after their appearance on the show — the week their episode aired, Like Air Puffcorn retail sales doubled.
Allison and her brothers seemingly wasted no time cashing in on the "Shark Tank" effect after that. When they filmed the episode, Like Air only had four flavors: Classic, White Cheddar, Pancake, and Cinnamon Bun. After the season, they introduced a fifth flavor, Sour Cream & Onion, which launched exclusively at BJ's Wholesale Clubs. At the same time, their products' reach widened as they became available in more store chains, including ShopRite, Kroger, Winn-Dixie, Meijer, HEB, Stop & Shop, Giant, Wegmans, Costco, and Amazon.
Like Air Puffcorn also became available in 1,500 Albertsons Companies stores in 2024 after winning first place at the 2023 Albertsons Innovation Launchpad. Additionally, the brand earned Walmart's coveted "golden ticket" at the Walmart Open Call, securing national visibility in the chain's online and physical stores. True to the siblings' projections during their pitch, their business surpassed $10 million in sales by the end of 2023.
Is Like Air still in business?
Similar to what happened to Wildwonder after "Shark Tank," Like Air found success beyond the show. It remains operational as of 2025, which is not surprising after it recorded a staggering 5,002% growth over three years and landed No. 55 on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in 2024. Like Air is now available in over 8,500 stores nationwide, which means it is no longer just a niche snack but a national brand. Because it's now an established name, it's unlikely Like Air will go out of business anytime soon. If anything, it's en route to becoming a major American snack.
Apart from becoming one of the fastest-growing brands in the entire food and beverage sector, accolades for Like Air poured in. Co-founder Allison Lin earned a spot on Inc.'s Female Founder 500 list in March 2025. Meanwhile, Like Air Classic Puffcorn won a Good Housekeeping Best Snack Award for best puffs that same year. Interestingly, behind the success, Lin and her brothers have acknowledged the challenges that come with running a family business. In her Bakery&Snacks interview, Lin admitted that there are "ups and downs," but at the end of the day, their bond as a family keeps them moving forward.
Marketing-wise, the trio leans heavily into creative promotions to ensure continuous growth for their brand. In August 2025, they jumped on the bandwagon after Taylor Swift announced her engagement to Travis Kelce, offering free single-serve packs as part of their regular giveaways on social media.
What's next for Like Air?
In her interview with Bakery&Snacks, Allison Lin said the team's ultimate goal for Like Air is to become "America's next favorite salty snack." This, of course, is not too far-fetched, considering the brand has achieved significant growth in less than five years. With its thriving retail presence and active marketing on social media, analysts even predicted that it could snag $30 million in 2024, then hit $50 million to $80 million in the following years. Like Air hasn't disclosed official figures for 2024, however, so it's hard to tell if it beat or fell short of expectations.
Looking ahead, it's likely for the brand to expand its flavor options beyond the four main choices available nationwide and the BJ's Wholesale-exclusive Sour Cream & Onion. The company has already done limited-edition drops for special flavors, like Spicy Ranch, Maple Cinnamon Churro, Pumpkin Spice, and Dill Pickle, to keep customers engaged. It wouldn't be surprising if the brand were to promote any of the special flavors to mainstays or introduce all-new official flavors.
In addition, Like Air might also be expanding its products' reach outside of the United States. Co-founder Steve Atieh has revealed (via Bakery&Snacks) that they've already spoken with distributors in the Middle East and Asia, where American snack brands tend to perform well. This international expansion could open more doors for Like Air and, contrary to the biggest food flops in "Shark Tank" history, this could cement its reputation as more than just a "Shark Tank" success story.