Whatever Happened To Like Air Snacks From Shark Tank?

People really love talking about snacks as much as eating them. And in today's world, most of the talk circles on which treats have a healthier profile. Considering most food items readily available in supermarkets are classified as junk, it's a bit of a challenge to find one that ticks the "good for you" box. The crunchy chips, pretzels, and the ever-popular popcorn are often weighed down with excessive calories, artificial ingredients, and allergy-causing components. This is where Like Air Puffcorn sets out to be different.

Launched in 2020, the brand took a familiar base (corn) and reimagined it into a lighter puff that melts in the mouth. Compared to regular popcorn, the snack's airy bites skip the hulls and kernels that can annoyingly get stuck in between the teeth. It also packs in fewer calories, with every cup serving just 50 calories — lower than the 80 calories of lightly buttered regular popcorn — despite the inclusion of different flavorings. The product is the brainchild of entrepreneur Allison Lin, who created Like Air Puffcorn with the help of her brothers, Steve and Kevin Atieh.

Given how easy it is to chew and snack on Like Air, the trio didn't have a hard time marketing the product to customers. The puffs are not just tasty but also safe for everyone, including babies and the elderly. However, to take their business to the next level and boost its funding, the siblings decided to pitch Like Air on ABC's "Shark Tank."