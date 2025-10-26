The Disastrous Beer Recall That Resulted In 20 Fatalities

Even some of the strangest recalls in U.S. history may not compare to the incident with Dow beer in the 1960s. William Dow founded the brewery in 1861 in Montreal, and, for a time, it sold the best-selling beer in Quebec. This fame didn't last forever, though, as consumers were frightened away from the drink after at least 20 Dow drinkers died. The deaths didn't all occur at once but over a short window of time in the mid-1960s in Quebec City. Those who died were all heavy drinkers of around a dozen Dow Ales a day, or 8 quarts.

The deaths came as a result of high levels of cobalt sulfate being added to the beer. Consuming too much of this inorganic compound can disrupt a person's citric acid cycle and aerobic cellular respiration. Those who died after consuming the beer suffered from cardiomyopathy, a heart disease that makes it more challenging for the heart to pump blood to the rest of the body. The Dow Ale was thought to have contained high amounts of cobalt sulfate, and that, combined with the alarming quantity of beer the victims drank, could have led to their deaths. While cobalt sulfate isn't one of the most common reasons foods are recalled, it's an additive that can be dangerous when not added in appropriate amounts. Many brands do their best to come back after a disastrous recall, such as the one in Quebec City, but Dow struggled to achieve its prior popularity.