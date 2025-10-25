Why You Shouldn't Order Wendy's Coffee, According To Customers

You may know Wendy's from its hamburgers, which are (according to company policy) fresh and never frozen with square edges (perhaps to signify that they refuse to cut corners). You may know it for its iconic Frosty, one of the most famous "we can't technically call this ice cream" entrants on a fast food menu. You may even know it for its fries, which were once the laughingstock of the fast food industry before markedly improving sometime in the past decade (although some may say they taste like an identity crisis). But you probably don't know Wendy's for its coffee, which (according to customers on Reddit) is the worst thing on the menu.

Although Wendy's coffee is gratifyingly cheap (a hot coffee is $1.99), customers will, unfortunately, get what they pay for. One Reddit comment charitably remarked that "with two cream and two sugar it's acceptable, but the taste is very light," while another Redditor said it "could barely pass as a drinkable product." We understand that there is a time and a place for a no-frills hot coffee — if we want Starbucks, we'll go get Starbucks — but there's no excuse for a weak flavor.