Why You Shouldn't Order Wendy's Coffee, According To Customers
You may know Wendy's from its hamburgers, which are (according to company policy) fresh and never frozen with square edges (perhaps to signify that they refuse to cut corners). You may know it for its iconic Frosty, one of the most famous "we can't technically call this ice cream" entrants on a fast food menu. You may even know it for its fries, which were once the laughingstock of the fast food industry before markedly improving sometime in the past decade (although some may say they taste like an identity crisis). But you probably don't know Wendy's for its coffee, which (according to customers on Reddit) is the worst thing on the menu.
Although Wendy's coffee is gratifyingly cheap (a hot coffee is $1.99), customers will, unfortunately, get what they pay for. One Reddit comment charitably remarked that "with two cream and two sugar it's acceptable, but the taste is very light," while another Redditor said it "could barely pass as a drinkable product." We understand that there is a time and a place for a no-frills hot coffee — if we want Starbucks, we'll go get Starbucks — but there's no excuse for a weak flavor.
Other Wendy's menu items people take issue with
While Wendy's coffee might be the chain's most underwhelming menu item, it's not the only offering people don't care for. Take the Taco Salad, which is essentially just Wendy's chili dumped over a salad. Sure, Wendy's chili makes a tasty burger topping, but not all foods benefit from being chili-topped. As one Reddit comment pointed out, "You don't put chili, which is essentially a stew/soup, over a salad." (And anyone who has had Wendy's chili will tell you it's a lot closer to soup than stew.) It's enough to make you long for the return of Wendy's salad bar, if only to assemble a less watery version yourself.
And then there's the Triple Berry Frosty, a limited-edition Frosty which got some especially unkind notices. Its taste has been compared to cough syrup, as well as, somewhat more dramatically, like if "someone took moldy fruit and blended it with goat milk" (via Reddit). Whether or not you go that far, it's clearly a pretty polarizing dessert. At least Wendy's coffee is inoffensive in its blandness.