The Georgia City That Claims To Be The World's Watermelon Capital

Maybe you've never given much thought to where your watermelon comes from. Frankly, when you cut into a big, round, green melon and bite into the sweet, juicy pink flesh inside, you're probably not thinking about anything else. But it's worth thinking about, right? Any given fruit takes a long journey from the farm to your fridge, and it's easy to catch yourself wondering where that journey began. Well, if you believe a certain small town's claim, your watermelon may well have originated in Cordele, Georgia, which calls itself "the watermelon capital of the world."

Cordele, a town of about 10,000 people, 150 miles south of Atlanta, may otherwise be best known for briefly being Georgia's capital during Sherman's March to the Sea towards the end of the Civil War. But today, it's mostly known for its watermelon: the area around Cordele, and in broader Crisp County, grows some 200 million pounds of the crop every year. (The state that grows the most watermelon, however, is sunny Florida.) Watermelon thrives in hot weather with somewhat loamy soil, and — wouldn't you know it? — that's exactly the kind of environment you'll find in Cordele.