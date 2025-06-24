This Sunny State Produces The Most Watermelon

A juicy watermelon is a classic symbol of summer, so you shouldn't be surprised to learn that the state that grows the most of them is, in fact, associated with plenty of sun. That's because Florida, also known as the Sunshine State, is the one state in the U.S. that produces the most watermelon. U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) records from 2021 show that Florida produced a whopping 30% of the country's watermelon supply, which translated to 1.016 billion pounds that year. That's enough fruit to fill a lot of backyard barbecues.

The other of the top four states that grew watermelon that year were Georgia, California, and Texas — also states where you think of warmth and sun, so that makes sense. I'm guessing you won't see a ton of watermelon growing in Alaska. Interestingly, North Carolina grew 8% of the watermelon crop that year, and Indiana also contributed 7%, but the country still ended up importing 1.787 billion pounds of watermelon in 2021 — or 37% of the total available crop, nationwide.