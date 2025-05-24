Don't Throw Out Your Watermelon Seeds — Roast Them Instead

It's a given that you'll want to pick out seeds from fresh watermelon because it feels a tad off to eat them raw. However, you can give watermelon seeds new life by roasting them. After scooping out the seeds, give them a good rinse to wash away leftover bits of fruit, and then let them dry before roasting them up. Putting them in the oven is an easy way to turn them into a new, delicious treat. Toss them in a little olive oil (just enough for a light coating) and add a sprinkle of salt. From there, spread them out on your baking sheet, and pop them into a 350 degree Fahrenheit oven for about 15 to 20 minutes (stirring them halfway through) to get a deliciously brown and toasted look.

You can toast them on the stove too, especially for smaller batches of seeds. Put the oiled and salted seeds into a skillet over medium heat, and keep them moving by stirring so they toast up nicely without burning. Another way to roast them on your stove is by toasting the seeds in a dry pan first until they are quite aromatic. Then, add salt water to the skillet and keep cooking, stirring until the water has steamed off and the seeds are nicely seasoned. When they're done, these crunchy seeds have a nutty quality, with hints of sweet, caramel-like notes and a saltiness that reminds me of having watermelon at the beach.