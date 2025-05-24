Don't Throw Out Your Watermelon Seeds — Roast Them Instead
It's a given that you'll want to pick out seeds from fresh watermelon because it feels a tad off to eat them raw. However, you can give watermelon seeds new life by roasting them. After scooping out the seeds, give them a good rinse to wash away leftover bits of fruit, and then let them dry before roasting them up. Putting them in the oven is an easy way to turn them into a new, delicious treat. Toss them in a little olive oil (just enough for a light coating) and add a sprinkle of salt. From there, spread them out on your baking sheet, and pop them into a 350 degree Fahrenheit oven for about 15 to 20 minutes (stirring them halfway through) to get a deliciously brown and toasted look.
You can toast them on the stove too, especially for smaller batches of seeds. Put the oiled and salted seeds into a skillet over medium heat, and keep them moving by stirring so they toast up nicely without burning. Another way to roast them on your stove is by toasting the seeds in a dry pan first until they are quite aromatic. Then, add salt water to the skillet and keep cooking, stirring until the water has steamed off and the seeds are nicely seasoned. When they're done, these crunchy seeds have a nutty quality, with hints of sweet, caramel-like notes and a saltiness that reminds me of having watermelon at the beach.
Fun ways to use roasted watermelon seeds
Once you roast your delicious watermelon seed snack, sprinkle them over salads for a crunchy layer that's a nice change from the usual croutons. They're also a fantastic topping for soups like tomato basil, curry pumpkin, or butternut squash, adding a caramelized taste and crunchiness. Mix them into dips that can be whole meals, like hummus, pimento cheese, or guacamole, for extra heartiness.
Roasted watermelon seeds can also be used in sweet preparations. Stir them into creamy French or Greek yogurt — the seeds will work as a new type of granola, adding a faint fruitiness and slightly savory flavor. They are also great for baked recipes to bring a nutty undertone and a crispy bite to homemade breads, muffins, or cookies (like using sunflower or pumpkin seeds). They're a natural fit for homemade trail mixes or as a topper onto a warm bowl of oatmeal.
These seeds can liven up drinks too. Blend a spoonful into your smoothies for an added nutty layer. When making cocktails, crush them finely to make a flavorful rim for glasses — a perfect addition to your leftover watermelon boozy refreshments. Or sprinkle them on top of a foamy lavender honey latte for an unexpected garnish.