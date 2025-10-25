Gordon Ramsay's Burger Trick For Perfectly Melted And Bubbly Cheese
When you're looking to make the perfect cheeseburger, one key component is getting your cheese properly melted. Many people have specific techniques ranging from steaming burgers to pouring melted cheese on top. For a unique, easy, and surefire way to craft a delicious cheeseburger, turn to Michelin-starred chef Gordon Ramsay. Chef Ramsay has faced criticism for his grilled cheese sandwiches in the past, but that doesn't mean he doesn't know his way around impeccably melted cheese.
To prove that fact, he offered up a YouTube video demonstrating his favorite cheeseburger hack. It involves heating a skillet on the stove and adding a slice of salted cheddar cheese directly to the pan. Once it starts to melt and bubble, he uses one of the burger buns to scoop up the crusty, oozing cheese. The result is a well-cheesed bottom bun that's ready for a juicy peppered burger. As Ramsay so eloquently puts it, "This is where burgers start to go next level." It really is so quick and simple that you can do it yourself at home in only a few minutes. Certain cheeses are better at melting than others, so avoid crumbly or spreadable varieties when following his video instructions for a good result.
Why this turns cheese into melted perfection
The reason this hack works is due to caramelization. When applied directly to heat rather than melting from residual heat on top of a burger patty, the sugars in the cheese begin to break down. This process forms a crisp crust that enhances the cheese's nutty notes and rich lactose flavor. So, not only is the cheese softening, it's also gaining new depth of flavor, which complements the beefiness of your burger.
While there's nothing wrong with using American cheese on your burgers, you might want to test out a few other options. Pick a cheese with high galactose, such as mozzarella, cheddar, or Swiss. If you're feeling very fancy, try softer cheeses like brie or gruyère a shot, though it may be a little messier. Higher galactose levels make cheese better at caramelizing, so these types are more likely to give you that outer crust with a gooey center.
If you want to try this yourself, you just need your usual burger fixings, a nonstick pan, and sliced cheese of your choice. Get the pan up to at least medium heat, then place a single piece of cheese in the pan without any cooking oil. Salt the top lightly and wait for it to start bubbling all over to indicate it's ready. Very carefully, place a burger bun cut-side down into the cheese and gently swirl it around so it picks up all that cheesy goodness. Remove it from the pan and assemble your burger as preferred. Just remember that for this hack to work, you absolutely need a high-quality nonstick pan, or else you'll soon be Googling how to clean stubborn, stuck-on cheese off your cookware.