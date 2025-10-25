Gordon Ramsay's Burger Trick For Perfectly Melted And Bubbly Cheese

The reason this hack works is due to caramelization. When applied directly to heat rather than melting from residual heat on top of a burger patty, the sugars in the cheese begin to break down. This process forms a crisp crust that enhances the cheese's nutty notes and rich lactose flavor. So, not only is the cheese softening, it's also gaining new depth of flavor, which complements the beefiness of your burger.

While there's nothing wrong with using American cheese on your burgers, you might want to test out a few other options. Pick a cheese with high galactose, such as mozzarella, cheddar, or Swiss. If you're feeling very fancy, try softer cheeses like brie or gruyère a shot, though it may be a little messier. Higher galactose levels make cheese better at caramelizing, so these types are more likely to give you that outer crust with a gooey center.

If you want to try this yourself, you just need your usual burger fixings, a nonstick pan, and sliced cheese of your choice. Get the pan up to at least medium heat, then place a single piece of cheese in the pan without any cooking oil. Salt the top lightly and wait for it to start bubbling all over to indicate it's ready. Very carefully, place a burger bun cut-side down into the cheese and gently swirl it around so it picks up all that cheesy goodness. Remove it from the pan and assemble your burger as preferred. Just remember that for this hack to work, you absolutely need a high-quality nonstick pan, or else you'll soon be Googling how to clean stubborn, stuck-on cheese off your cookware.