How To Clean Off Stubborn Melted Cheese Stuck On Plates And Pans
You've got the skillet hot and the melted butter properly soaked into your white bread. Every variable that you can control for in order to produce the perfect golden parmesan crusted grilled cheese with the crispy edges is accounted for. You're right at the precipice of gooey greatness. And then it happens: That cheesy goodness begins oozing out onto your pan, to ruin your day, almost as if it has a personal vendetta against you. Granted, the sandwich may be fine, but the cleaning process just increased exponentially.
Plain and simple, it's annoying having to scrape cheese off the pan while trying not to ruin the surface you're scrubbing. It goes without saying that melted cheese has an uncanny way of clinging to pans and plates. Once a cheesy omelet begins to stick, it's a foregone conclusion that some elbow grease will be needed soon after. But before you reach for every tool in your arsenal, or resign yourself to endless scrubbing, take a step back and let's approach this from a different angle. With the right tricks, removing stubborn melted cheese doesn't have to be a nightmare.
The key is softening the cheese before you even start scrubbing. So, what are we dealing with? A cheesy casserole pan or a plate covered in stringy remnants? Regardless, soaking will be your best friend. Fill your dish with hot water and a squirt of dishwashing liquid as soon as possible. This loosens the cheese and prevents it from drying into an immovable crust. Let it sit for at least 15 minutes, and you'll already be a step ahead and on the road to easier cleanup.
Go beyond water with natural cleaners
Unfortunately, there are times when water and soap just won't cut it. Sometimes, the baked on cheese has all but morphed into cement. And there are some pans you won't want to soak, such as cast iron. But thankfully, a few natural ingredients can save the day. White vinegar and lemon juice are excellent allies when it comes to breaking down fats and proteins in cheese.
If you're battling a particularly tough spot, sprinkle baking soda over the area and add a splash of vinegar or lemon juice. You'll see a fizzy reaction that helps loosen the residue. This is especially useful for pans that aren't nonstick, like stainless steel. Use distilled vinegar for cleaning, rather than cooking vinegar. You can also use it to clean sticky nonstick pans.
To take the cleaning process a step further, use boiling water. All you need to do is add a small amount of water to the pan, and heat it on the stove until it boils. Just simmer it for a few minutes to soften the cheese, making it easy to scrape off with a spatula or scraper once it's cooled. Rinse the pan with warm water and dish soap to remove any lingering grease.
Prevention makes perfect when cooking with cheese
Cleaning melted cheese is much easier if you take steps to avoid sticky situations in the first place. The simplest way is to line your baking dishes with aluminum foil or parchment before cooking cheesy recipes. Not only does this save you from scrubbing, but it also makes cleanup as simple as tossing the liner in the trash.
For stovetop cooking, consider investing in nonstick pans, or using a light coating of oil before adding cheese to prevent it from bonding with the surface. Make sure your pan is hot before you melt the cheese, too. If you're making fondue (which is different from raclette), rubbing the pot with a garlic clove can help stop the cheesy mixture from sticking. Or if you're dealing with plates, rinsing them with hot water immediately after eating can stop the cheese from hardening in the first place. If it's already stuck, even though it seems counter-intuitive, you might find it easiest to harden it further by running the plate or pan under cold water rather than hot — then you can just scrape the solid cheese off.
At first thought, melted cheese cleanup may feel like a bit much, but with these simple techniques, you'll have clean plates and pans in no time at all. Whether you're taking on a cheesy casserole or a stringy pizza night, a little patience and the right method go a long way.