How To Clean Off Stubborn Melted Cheese Stuck On Plates And Pans

You've got the skillet hot and the melted butter properly soaked into your white bread. Every variable that you can control for in order to produce the perfect golden parmesan crusted grilled cheese with the crispy edges is accounted for. You're right at the precipice of gooey greatness. And then it happens: That cheesy goodness begins oozing out onto your pan, to ruin your day, almost as if it has a personal vendetta against you. Granted, the sandwich may be fine, but the cleaning process just increased exponentially.

Plain and simple, it's annoying having to scrape cheese off the pan while trying not to ruin the surface you're scrubbing. It goes without saying that melted cheese has an uncanny way of clinging to pans and plates. Once a cheesy omelet begins to stick, it's a foregone conclusion that some elbow grease will be needed soon after. But before you reach for every tool in your arsenal, or resign yourself to endless scrubbing, take a step back and let's approach this from a different angle. With the right tricks, removing stubborn melted cheese doesn't have to be a nightmare.

The key is softening the cheese before you even start scrubbing. So, what are we dealing with? A cheesy casserole pan or a plate covered in stringy remnants? Regardless, soaking will be your best friend. Fill your dish with hot water and a squirt of dishwashing liquid as soon as possible. This loosens the cheese and prevents it from drying into an immovable crust. Let it sit for at least 15 minutes, and you'll already be a step ahead and on the road to easier cleanup.