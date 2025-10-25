Erin Andrews Prefers This Fast Food Chain For A Tearjerking Reason
When life hits you hard, you may find solace in your favorite comfort food. For sports commentator Erin Andrews, the meal that helped her get through the tough times was McDonald's Sausage Biscuit and Hash Browns. But the reason why the McDonald's breakfast sandwich became her comfort meal is both emotional and deeply personal. In 2016, Andrews was diagnosed with cervical cancer. Since there was a McDonald's located next to her fertility office, the meal combo became a go-to order, revealing via Parade that she "would usually get a sausage biscuit with two hash browns" as it would provide just enough comfort to "make the bad news better."
But it wasn't just breakfast that got her through. Andrews expressed a fondness for the chain's 10-piece McNugget as well, stating, "[A]fter [going to the] Cancer Center, I'd get like, a 10-piece [chicken nugget] with sweet and sour sauce." She admitted it was "not great for a diet by any means," but it provided a familiar comfort when she needed it most.
Erin Andrews has another comfort food option that's more nutritious
While McDonald's holds a special place in Erin Andrews' heart, she has another go-to dish she turns to at home that she finds just as satisfying — pasta primavera. Andrews learned the recipe from her dad when she was younger, and now she enjoys making it for her own family. The dish is tasty, easy to make, and healthier than her usual fast food go-to considering it is packed with vegetables like zucchini, squash, bell peppers, tomatoes, onions, and garlic.
In the end, Andrews prioritizes eating a balanced diet (which, fun fact, helps the planet). She has admitted via Eating Well that cooking is not really her thing but says that being mindful of what she eats allows her to "have energy and feel good." While she believes everything is good in moderation, her usual diet consists of less unprocessed carbs and more veggies and lean proteins – proving that there's room for both comfort foods and wellness.