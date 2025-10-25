Erin Andrews Prefers This Fast Food Chain For A Tearjerking Reason

When life hits you hard, you may find solace in your favorite comfort food. For sports commentator Erin Andrews, the meal that helped her get through the tough times was McDonald's Sausage Biscuit and Hash Browns. But the reason why the McDonald's breakfast sandwich became her comfort meal is both emotional and deeply personal. In 2016, Andrews was diagnosed with cervical cancer. Since there was a McDonald's located next to her fertility office, the meal combo became a go-to order, revealing via Parade that she "would usually get a sausage biscuit with two hash browns" as it would provide just enough comfort to "make the bad news better."

But it wasn't just breakfast that got her through. Andrews expressed a fondness for the chain's 10-piece McNugget as well, stating, "[A]fter [going to the] Cancer Center, I'd get like, a 10-piece [chicken nugget] with sweet and sour sauce." She admitted it was "not great for a diet by any means," but it provided a familiar comfort when she needed it most.