The Creative Way To Serve BBQ That Transforms An Iconic Snack Into An Edible Platter

Charcuterie boards — the real ones, made from actual cured or prepared meats (for such is the definition of the word charcuterie) — have been around since the '90s, but the pandemic gave birth to what could be called fauxcuterie: dessert boards, canned seafood boards, and even, eww, butter boards (one of 2022's worst food trends). While a barbecue board typically features meat, it's still not technically charcuterie. For that reason, you should skip the board (rustic is so 20-teens, anyway) and instead serve your barbecue and all the accouterments on a platter made from a giant pretzel.

To give credit where credit is due, we swiped this idea from a Redditor. They posted a photo on r/food (one of our favorite online hangouts) depicting a super-sized pretzel topped with brisket, kielbasa, and pulled pork. Commenters responded enthusiastically, calling it "a LEGIT meal" and "an exceptionally cool idea." Some, however, suggested that they'd like to see a few embellishments, including pickled onions, coleslaw, beer cheese dip, and just plain beer (the last-named on the side, of course).