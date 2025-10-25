The Creative Way To Serve BBQ That Transforms An Iconic Snack Into An Edible Platter
Charcuterie boards — the real ones, made from actual cured or prepared meats (for such is the definition of the word charcuterie) — have been around since the '90s, but the pandemic gave birth to what could be called fauxcuterie: dessert boards, canned seafood boards, and even, eww, butter boards (one of 2022's worst food trends). While a barbecue board typically features meat, it's still not technically charcuterie. For that reason, you should skip the board (rustic is so 20-teens, anyway) and instead serve your barbecue and all the accouterments on a platter made from a giant pretzel.
To give credit where credit is due, we swiped this idea from a Redditor. They posted a photo on r/food (one of our favorite online hangouts) depicting a super-sized pretzel topped with brisket, kielbasa, and pulled pork. Commenters responded enthusiastically, calling it "a LEGIT meal" and "an exceptionally cool idea." Some, however, suggested that they'd like to see a few embellishments, including pickled onions, coleslaw, beer cheese dip, and just plain beer (the last-named on the side, of course).
Where to get a giant pretzel (and what to do if you can't)
If you're wondering where to get a giant pretzel, you probably don't live in Milwaukee. This city is practically ground zero for super-sized salted bread twists, and they're featured on the appetizer menus of local eateries, including Milwaukee Brat House and the venerable Mader's (established in 1902). You can even buy a 16-ounce pretzel called the Bavarian Beast from local Kroger affiliate Pick 'n Save. The pretzel featured on Reddit weighed a mere 10 ounces. The Milwaukee Pretzel Company, maker of this prodigious pretzel, also sells these pretzels online, but the cost to ship one will nearly double the $11.50 price tag. Of course, if you buy four of them, shipping is free.
If you like the barbecue pretzel idea but aren't fortunate enough to live in Brew City and don't want to pay extra to import your ingredients, you can always use smaller ones. A box or two of standard-sized pretzels can be arranged on a platter, with each individual one used to house a different ingredient of your non-cured unboard: shredded pork, sliced beef, sausage chunks, et cetera. You could even reserve a few pretzels solely for small cups of condiments, such as cheese dip, spicy mustard, horseradish, and hot sauce.