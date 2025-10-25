The Simple Kitchen Tool Giada De Laurentiis Can't Live Without
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Giada De Laurentiis has graced our screens as a renowned TV chef personality for over two decades. Whether you're a devout viewer of the numerous cooking shows she's had throughout the years, or have seen her as a guest on talk shows conducting cooking demonstrations, she rarely, if ever, uses anything other than a wooden spoon to stir a big pot or bowl of something. As it turns out, De Laurentiis can't live without a wooden spoon. During a live cooking demo on TODAY Food in 2017, when De Laurentiis was asked what kitchen tools she couldn't live without, she began by stating, "I love tools that can be utilized in more than one way." When it comes to a wooden spoon, De Laurentiis explained, "They're great for risottos or stirring anything on the stove, really, but put two together and you also have salad tossers." It's maybe not as efficient as using your hands to toss salad, but it definitely works. De Laurentiis also gave the "scoop" (pun intended) on the exact wooden spoon she uses and why.
Olivewood spoons, in particular, are Giada's favorite. Olivewood is renowned for its durability, resisting scratches, cracks, and stains, while also not absorbing flavors or odors from frequent use or water exposure. Olivewood is also one of the most beautiful hardwoods, with contrasting light and dark areas marbled throughout, giving each spoon its own unique appearance. You can find them at Williams Sonoma or Amazon. Other comparably durable options to olivewood are cherrywood or teak. Regardless of the hardwood used for any wooden spoon, it's best to always hand-wash it for its longevity.
Best uses of wooden spoons and De Laurentiis' go-to spoonula
When it comes to wooden spoons, shape matters too. Look for wooden spoons with thick handles for a comfortable grip, wide bowls for holding more food, especially when serving, and thin edges around the bowl for easier scraping and pushing around food or taste testing if you're cooking for one!
While metal spoons also share the same durable qualities as a great wooden spoon and are dishwasher safe, chefs like De Laurentiis prefer using wooden spoons in various cooking applications as they can scrape non-stick pans without scratching them. At the same time, wooden spoons are gentle enough to stir or scoop delicate ingredients like certain pastas or to toss salad, as De Laurentiis mentioned.
If you're not a fan of using a wooden spoon while cooking, avoid plastic utensils and instead go with a spatula spoon, or a "spoonula," another kitchen tool De Laurentiis says she can't live without. This two-in-one tool can fulfill all of the same tasks that a great wooden spoon can (except for checking the temperature of oil without a thermometer) and then some. "This guy can be used for something as simple as scrambled eggs but also for getting every last bit of cake batter from the bowl," De Laurentiis says. She also adds that their silicone material helps them withstand temperatures up to 800 degrees Fahrenheit, you can pop them in the dishwasher, and they can be found in fun colors.