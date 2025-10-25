The Simple Kitchen Tool Giada De Laurentiis Can't Live Without

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Giada De Laurentiis has graced our screens as a renowned TV chef personality for over two decades. Whether you're a devout viewer of the numerous cooking shows she's had throughout the years, or have seen her as a guest on talk shows conducting cooking demonstrations, she rarely, if ever, uses anything other than a wooden spoon to stir a big pot or bowl of something. As it turns out, De Laurentiis can't live without a wooden spoon. During a live cooking demo on TODAY Food in 2017, when De Laurentiis was asked what kitchen tools she couldn't live without, she began by stating, "I love tools that can be utilized in more than one way." When it comes to a wooden spoon, De Laurentiis explained, "They're great for risottos or stirring anything on the stove, really, but put two together and you also have salad tossers." It's maybe not as efficient as using your hands to toss salad, but it definitely works. De Laurentiis also gave the "scoop" (pun intended) on the exact wooden spoon she uses and why.

Olivewood spoons, in particular, are Giada's favorite. Olivewood is renowned for its durability, resisting scratches, cracks, and stains, while also not absorbing flavors or odors from frequent use or water exposure. Olivewood is also one of the most beautiful hardwoods, with contrasting light and dark areas marbled throughout, giving each spoon its own unique appearance. You can find them at Williams Sonoma or Amazon. Other comparably durable options to olivewood are cherrywood or teak. Regardless of the hardwood used for any wooden spoon, it's best to always hand-wash it for its longevity.