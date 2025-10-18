Stop Reheating Cold Coffee In The Microwave And Use This Gadget Instead

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

You may need coffee to get through a busy morning, but some days, it will get cold. There are pros and cons to reheating old cups of coffee, but according to Andrea Allen, coffee expert, co-founder of Onyx Coffee Lab, and 2020 U.S. Barista Champ and 2021 World Barista Runner-Up, the microwave can do a number on your morning joe. Instead, you might consider a coffee warmer: a small, electric heater shaped like a coaster that keeps your mug steadily heated.

Allen explained that coffee is something you should never put in the microwave because reheating it this way can mess up its flavor. "Microwaves change the structural composition of anything being used in them, so I'm pretty anti-microwave when it comes to coffee," she told The Takeout. Brewed coffee will always slowly lose flavor as it sits, even when it's hot, but reheating can create new problems. Too much heat from the microwave will extract flavorful acids from coffee beans, just like your coffee maker does, so you're basically rebrewing your coffee in uneven bursts from the microwave. Ultimately, this will make it taste bitter, stale, or flat.

That's why Allen recommended mug warmers. "I think that if you like your coffee to stay hot for a long period of time that mug warmers are a great idea. I've used mugs that will stay at a set temperature for an extended period of time, and they are super cool," she said, with "cool" here meaning hot, that is.