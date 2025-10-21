12 Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurants Across The US With The Best Grilled Cheese Sandwiches
Who holds the secrets to a top-notch grilled cheese? That's the delicious mystery we're here to solve. Somewhere out there, tucked between gas stations, side streets, and unassuming corners of America, are hole-in-the-wall spots that have perfected the art of the grilled cheese sammy.
Now, close your eyes and picture this: A golden, buttery crust giving way to a molten center of cheese that stretches, melts, and satisfies in a single bite. But what really makes the perfect grilled cheese? Is it the choice of bread — classic white versus sourdough? Perhaps it's the cheese: sharp cheddar, creamy Havarti, or maybe a blend of mozzarella and Gouda. Across the U.S., the best grilled cheese sandwiches balance our sense of tradition and search for nostalgia with new ideas and flavorful creativity. Some keep it simple and crispy, while others go gourmet with caramelized onions, seafood, or even brie.
That's the beauty of this cheesy quest. There's no single recipe for perfection, only passionate griddle masters who've turned this comfort food into an art form. So, grab your magnifying fork, fellow cheese sleuths. From coast to coast, we've rounded up some hole-in-the-wall spots where the cheese always melts just right. For more on how we conducted our search, check out our methodology slide at the end of this article.
American Melts - Kenilworth, NJ
American Melts might look like a modest little takeout shack, but what's happening inside that tiny kitchen is nothing short of a grilled cheese revolution. The family-run spot is rooted in family memories filled with butter-scented diner trips where grilled cheese reigned supreme. Now, the family serves up that same comfort food to customers, with some creative twists. And when it comes to the menu, this establishment certainly knows the best cheese to use for a melty grilled cheese sandwich.
You can order standard specialty sandwiches like the Big Tex, which is a fan favorite loaded with Monterey Jack, cheddar, mac and cheese, roast beef, bacon, avocado, jalapeños, and barbecue sauce. Then there's The Shroom, a gooey portobello mushroom melt with mozzarella, provolone, and roasted red pepper that makes vegetarians melt right along with the cheeses. The menu also invites guests to play chef, offering a "build-your-own" option with an impressive lineup of breads, cheeses, meats, and flavorful accents like herb aioli or vinaigrette. The spot even has a vegan cheese option.
American Melts may not have a prime location or glitzy decor, but it's clear this Jersey roadside stop is something special.
(908) 591-8885
515 Springfield Rd, Kenilworth, NJ 07011
Porky's Kauai - Koloa, HI
Porky's Kauai is putting its own island spin on the classic grilled cheese. What began as a humble food cart has now become a must-visit local legend. Boldly daring you to ride its wave of wonky grilled cheese creativity, the locally-owned establishment features a menu with a unique dairy sammy.
Here, the Hawaiian-style grilled cheese is a true tropical masterpiece. Picture layers of tender, slow-roasted pork nestled between slices of bread dripping with melted Havarti and provolone. Then pair that delicious vision with the finishing touches of caramelized onions, juicy chunks of fresh pineapple, and your choice of sweet or sweet-and-spicy sauce. It's salty, sweet, and just the right amount of smoky. So, basically a traditional Hawaiian island luau between two slices of bread.
Every bite feels like a mini vacation. The pork's deep flavor comes from hours of roasting, while the melted cheeses give you that buttery stretch everyone dreams. Perhaps the best part? Porky's keeps it old school, serving divine sammies from its simple roadside locale in Koloa, where locals and tourists alike gather to talk while waiting for their melty fix. Just one more reason it is considered the best hole-in-the-wall restaurant in Hawaii.
(808) 631-3071
5460 Koloa Rd, Koloa, HI 96756
Gayle V's Best Ever Grilled Cheese - Chicago, IL
Gayle V's Best Ever Grilled Cheese lives up to its bold name one buttery, melty bite at a time. This local-owned hotspot has become a true "hidden gem" for locals who know where to find the city's cheesiest comfort. Gayle's secret? A fierce commitment to local ingredients and Midwest dairy pride. Every sandwich features high-quality cheeses, fresh sourdough bread, and loads of creativity.
Exhibit A is the Classic Mac, showcasing homemade mac and cheese between layers of Butterkäse cheese. Meanwhile, the Blue Buffalo piles on house-made buffalo chicken, blue cheese, and a touch of local hot sauce. Vegans, too, can have their own cheesy moment by ordering the Cheeze & Thank You, featuring plant-based mozzarella, tomato jam, and fresh basil.
Ready for the real showstopper? That would be the Sebastian. Only available Fridays and Saturdays as of this writing, it features buttery bread stuffed with double Butterkäse and fresh lobster. Lobster is the only non-local ingredient on the menu, which Gayle's proudly admits is only because there's no lobster in Lake Michigan. Add in breakfast melts and a side of tomato bisque, and you've got a stall that gives you an absolute green light to enjoy grilled cheese any time.
(312) 219-2359
108 N State St Ste 004, Chicago, IL 60602
The Cheese Traveler - Albany, NY
Albany is home to one of the most special hole-in-the-wall picks on our list. The Cheese Traveler is part cheese shop, part café, and entirely devoted to making all our dairy dreams come true. This specialty stop isn't your average sandwich counter. You could safely declare with zero doubt that every discovery found in this hidden New York gem takes you on a full-on flavor expedition.
Founded by a passionate cheesemonger, clues to The Cheese Traveler's core mission lie right in its name. These cheese gurus continuously journey far and wide in search of the world's best cheeses, all to bring them home to upstate New York and wow samplers passing through.
The menu celebrates that spirit of discovery. Each grilled cheese is made to order on locally-baked bread and brushed with French butter for a rich, golden crust. Customers can customize their melt with gourmet add-ons like bacon, pâté, or prosciutto di Parma, but the "Simple Pleasure" grilled cheese remains the star of this show. A grown-up twist on the childhood favorite, it features a secret blend of cheeses melted to perfection. Every sandwich comes with a crunchy pickle companion.
(518) 443-0440
540 Delaware Ave, Albany, NY 12209
Sugarpine Drive-In - Troutdale, OR
Perched along the Sandy River just outside Portland, Sugarpine Drive-In blends vintage charm with Pacific Northwest heart. Housed in a carefully restored gas station circa 1920, this Troutdale treasure reimagines the roadside dining times of old with fresh, local flair.
Founded by Emily Cafazzo and Ryan Domingo, Sugarpine's mission is simple. It aims to take the comfort classics we all love and give them a regional twist that celebrates Oregon's bounty. And that mission shines in the irresistible Waffle Grilled Cheese sandwich. Made with buttered Texas toast and a gooey three-cheese blend (cheddar, fontina, and muenster), it's pressed in a waffle iron that produces a crispy, golden grid pattern that's almost as fun to look at as it is to eat.
As if we needed more reason to visit, we also learned that Sugarpine is quite the local advocate, as ingredients are sourced from small family farms across the Willamette Valley and West Gorge. Guests can take heart in knowing they are doing their part in keeping this neck of the woods thriving. And who knows, a stop here may even inspire you to go home and waffle your next grilled cheese for that perfect crust and gooey center!
(503) 665-6558
1208 E Historic Columbia River Hwy, Troutdale, OR 97060
Scratch Kitchen and Catering - Newport, RI
Purist grilled cheese fanatics may want to look away for this one, because Scratch Kitchen and Catering is flipping tradition on its toasty head. This laid-back Newport eatery takes the humble grilled cheese and turns it into a proverbial flavor playground. We should not be surprised by an out-of-the-box find here, as the encouragement of "getting weird with it" is written right on the menu.
Guests can choose their preferred bread, and even add in mac and cheese for good measure. Gluten-free? No problem. There are options for you! Favorites here include the "Deluxe Traditional", made with applewood bacon, Roma tomatoes, sharp cheddar, and a bacon-tomato jam that balances savory and sweet like a charm. Or you can go all-in with the "Duck Confit," dripping with peach and habanero marmalade and melty Gruyere. There is even a "Thanksgiving" sandwich that delivers some holiday vibes. For those craving indulgence, the "Fat Kid" is pure bliss, boasting deep-fried mac and cheese wedged between buttery bread with provolone and tomato-bacon jam.
(401) 849-4782
88 Broadway, Newport, RI 02840
Barrel House BBQ - Lynchburg/Shelbyville TN
The Volunteer State is already world-famous for its Jack Daniel's Distillery, but there's another Tennessee classic drawing pilgrims of its own. With its two locations now, Barrel House BBQ is making a name for itself. The Lynchburg location in particular has been getting rave reviews. This rustic, family-run spot may be small, but it packs a big Southern punch, especially with its legendary "Grilled Cheese on Crack." Don't worry, it's all legal, just highly addictive.
The story goes that this sandwich was dreamed up with a little help from the owner's daughter, and it has since become a sensation. The "Grilled Cheese on Crack" starts with buttered bread and a generous helping of pit-smoked pulled pork. Then comes your choice of American or Pepper Jack cheese, a drizzle of house habanero sauce, and a buttery grill that seals in every smoky, spicy layer. The result is a gooey, tangy, fiery grill that somehow seems to capture the very spirit of Southern BBQ between two slices of bread.
As for the atmosphere, here the vibe is pure down-home comfort, from the wood-paneled walls to the always lingering smell of hickory smoke. Visitors often follow a Jack Daniel's whiskey tasting with one of these melty marvels, creating the perfect Lynchburg one-two punch. The menu explicitly says, "There was no actual crack used in the making of the sandwiches." Could've fooled us.
Multiple locations
Bittersweet Cafe - Farmington, PA
Bittersweet Café feels like a secret worth keeping. But word is getting out about this rustic Pennsylvania haven, as well as its more on-the-go focused partner site located in downtown Ohiopyle. Housed in a cozy cabin-style building, this local favorite serves up coffee, baked goods, and one of the most talked-about grilled cheeses in the Keystone State.
Visitors line up for the signature melts, each one a luscious blend of local cheese and buttery bread toasted to perfection. The vibe here is straight-up mountain comfort, and being surrounded by fresh air, friendly faces, and sandwiches that seem to melt away stress as much as cheese certainly works its magic. The menu changes with the seasons, but it's a pretty safe bet you will always find hearty soups, rich coffees, and at least one iteration of that famous grilled cheese (current offerings as of this writing were: choice of Classic Grilled Cheese on sourdough featuring provolone and white cheddar, or Pork Gilled Cheese Panini with provolone and white cheddar on sourdough).
It's a popular place for locals and visitors alike, whether they are planning to visit or simply stumble upon it out of pure kismet. They often stay longer than planned, sipping coffee and savoring every bite.
(724) 329-4411
205 Farmington-Ohiopyle Rd, Farmington, PA 15437
Bouldin Creek Cafe - Austin, TX
In a city that's adopted the unofficial vow to keep itself weird, it should come as no surprise to find some of the most inventive and "out there" grilled cheese concoctions. And we aren't worried about the weird — at least not after the first bite at Bouldin Creek Cafe. This alternative eatery has quietly built a cult following for its vegetarian-friendly comfort fare, including its out-of-this-world grilled cheeses.
The Grilled Cheese Con Hierbas is a popular pick, layering melted jack cheese (you can also opt for vegan cheddar instead) with fresh basil on toasted sourdough. Add tomato, red onion, spinach, or jalapeños to make it your own, and you've got a sandwich that's as bold, colorful, and loud and proud as Austin itself. Then there's the La Doña, the café's famous grilled cheese special. It's stuffed with cheese, vegan chorizo, cilantro, red onion, and a zesty green salsa, all on grilled sourdough.
With its Bohemian vibe, local art, and sunny patio, Bouldin Creek Cafe feels like a slice of Austin itself. It's laid-back, a little rebellious, and totally delicious. And after sampling these savory grilled cheese sammies, chances are you will genuinely hope Austin will never know norm.
(512) 416-1601
1900 S 1st St, Austin, TX 78704
The Grilled Cheese and Crab Cake Company - Somers Point, NJ
Just a few miles from the Jersey Shore, The Grilled Cheese and Crab Cake Company is grilling up coastal comfort like no one else. The star here is the Crab Melt, a decadent sandwich that combines two absolute East Coast icons: the grilled cheese and the Maryland-style crab cake. Nearly as close as any crab cake appreciator can get to heaven, this buttery sandwich is practically overflowing with melted cheese and tender crab. Every bite bursts with flavors, tickling your taste buds with a welcome mix of creamy and savory.
Not only is it simply a delicious dinner melt, but this unique grilled cheese sammy is actually among the rare jewels that's caught national attention, even earning a nod as one of Guy Fieri's favorites.
With a vibe that is casual and welcoming and a menu full of shore-style classics, if you're ever in the area, The Grilled Cheese and Crab Cake Company is definitely a winning pick for catch of the day.
Grilledcheeseandcrabcakeco.com
(609) 601-7533
55 W Laurel Dr, Somers Point, NJ 08244
Foster's Market - Durham, NC
Foster's Market has been a Durham neighborhood favorite for more than three decades. Family-run and deeply rooted in the local community, this laid-back café is known for its "kick-ass breakfast" and "over-the-top sandwiches," all of which are made in-house.
The energy here is open-armed, Carolina hospitality, leaving you feeling free to come as you are and stay awhile, maybe sip some sweet tea. But when it comes to grilled cheese, Foster's doesn't mess around. The 7-Pepper Jelly Grilled Cheese packs a bold punch, and is melty and spicy in all the right ways. Our personal favorite here, the 3 Cheese Grilled Cheese with Apples, layers crisp apples between gooey cheese for that perfect sweet-and-savory bite.
If Greek is more your speed, there is a grilled cheese for you, too, showcasing spinach, artichoke, onion, red pepper, tomatoes, provolone, and feta that will definitely suit your fancy.
(919) 489-3944
2694 Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd, Durham, NC 27707
Groovy Grilled Cheese - Des Moines, IA
Peace, love, and perfectly-toasted cheese and bread. That's the vibe at Groovy Grilled Cheese, a local mom-and-pop gem in Des Moines that's bringing serious 1970s flair to the art of the melt. With five-star reviews and a menu devoted entirely to grilled cheese, this spot is just about the closest thing to Nirvana that grilled cheese lovers will ever get.
Each sandwich here is grilled to golden, traditional perfection on hearty sourdough, oozing just the right amount of nostalgia (and cheese). The Sunshine brightens any day with creamy Colby Jack, avocado, and tomato. The "Ham It Up!" layers hickory-smoked ham and Swiss for a smoky, savory hit. Even kids (or kids at heart) get their own favorite here with The Lil' Cheezy, a smaller, simpler mix of provolone and Colby Jack.
If grilled cheese is unconditional love in sandwich form, then this is a groovy kind of love. Regulars rave about the kindness behind the counter and the feeling that every order is made with care. What else can we say but that Groovy Grilled Cheese feels like a trip back to simpler times, when all you needed to stay feelin' fine was good music, good company, and one seriously groovy sandwich.
5931 Ashworth Rd, West Des Moines, IA 50265
Methodology
To find these melty masterpieces, we blended local buzz with hard data, scanning reviews, foodie forums, and social media shout-outs for spots earning consistent praise. A focus on eateries with higher ratings on platforms like Google, Yelp, and TripAdvisor caught our eyes, alongside those tagged with buzzwords like "cheesiest," "best in the world," and "comfort food," among others. Add in local awards and word-of-mouth acclaim, and you've got our formula for the nation's top-tier grilled cheese greatness.