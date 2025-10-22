The Reason Ina Garten Shocks Her Corn Before Making Corn Salad

Ina Garten is very particular about the food she prepares and how she prepares it. Among the food items you'll never find in her kitchen are cilantro, canned vegetables, and grated Parmesan cheese. She's also admitted to testing her recipes an intense number of times before they go into her cookbooks. So it's not surprising that when she's cooking corn, she doesn't just boil and cut it off the cob. The celebrity chef takes the extra step to ensure the corn retains its bright yellow hue.

In her featured recipe for fresh corn salad on the Food Network's website, Garten notes that after boiling the corn, she drains and immerses it in ice water both to shock it and also to set its color. Shocking is a classic chef's trick wherein a food item is plunged into an ice bath after boiling to immediately stop the cooking process. This is usually done for cold pasta salads, so the pasta doesn't overcook and clump.

Garten also highlighted the importance of shocking corn on her show, "Barefoot Contessa," saying, "Putting it in ice water actually stops the cooking, but what else it does is it keeps it bright yellow color. We want it to look gorgeous." For home cooks who want to enhance their food presentation, this trick will lock in that fresh and vibrant golden hue of the corn, so it will not just taste good, but also look pleasing to the eyes when serving.