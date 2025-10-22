Reverse Vending Machines Aim To Make Recycling Easier, But There's A Catch

If you've been to the supermarket lately, you may have seen reverse vending machines stationed outside it. (Maybe they call them "bottle deposits" where you are.) It's a neat, convenient way to return your recyclables, like plastic or glass bottles and cans, helping you make an eco-friendly choice with the incentive of a little reward — usually a bit of money or a store coupon. But these machines, as handy as they can be, aren't quite perfect, and there are a few catches that might complicate your recycling experience, including busted machines, trash being put where it doesn't belong, and even fraud.

Yes, fraud. Although reverse vending machines are often able to detect whether an inserted item is recyclable or not, it's possible to cheat the system and get it to recycle something that isn't recyclable in exchange for however much (or however little) money it offers. Fraud is especially a problem with older machines, whose recognition technology isn't as effective as in newer models. Even if your plastic water bottles (microplastics and all) or old Pepsi cans (once beloved by the Soviet Union) are entirely above board, however, it's still possible to run into problems with the machine. Maybe you put in too many items too quickly, or maybe the person who used it before you decided to use it as a trash receptacle. Either way, the machines are known to malfunction.