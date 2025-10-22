What Does 100% White Meat Chicken Really Mean?

The debate over white meat chicken versus dark meat chicken is always raging on. That doesn't just refer to the shade of the meat, either, as both have different nutritional values. White meat from chicken wings or the chicken's back and breast is leaner and notably higher in protein. Meanwhile, dark meat from the chicken's thighs is fattier, and because our taste buds really like fatty foods, it's often considered more flavorful. Still, there's a time and place for each style of chicken, and foods like chicken nuggets can go either way if you're buying frozen ones or making chicken nuggets at home.

If you really want leaner chicken, it helps to stick with just light or white meat, and you want to look for chicken dishes that mention using 100% white meat chicken. Is there any chance those contain dark meat, too? According to Title 9, Chapter 3 of the U.S. Federal Code of Regulations, there's no exaggerating allowed with this: If a product's packaging or ingredients list specifies that it's white or light meat, it legally has to contain 100% white meat. A product can be called "mostly" white meat if it contains at least 66% white meat, while a chicken product that says it has "natural proportions" will have about 50% to 65% white meat, and the rest will be dark meat.