Is It Safe To Eat A Baked Potato With Brown Spots?
Most of us have experienced the unfortunate situation of cutting into a baked potato only to find brown discoloration inside. There are plenty of mistakes people make with baked potatoes, but brown spots are hardly your fault. Although you may want to toss the potato into the trash, know that brown spots on potatoes are usually harmless and safe to eat.
The most likely cause of a brown spot on the flesh of a potato is bruising, which occurs when potatoes are damaged while growing or press against each other in storage for a prolonged period of time. A bruise won't cause your baked potato to fail to cook properly, though bigger ones can slightly alter the flavor. If you want to ensure your potato tastes good and looks decent, simply cut off the darkened areas.
While there is a possibility that a brown patch indicates something bad, it's not very likely. You can make sure all is well with just a little sniff. If the potato has a musty or meaty scent, that might indicate the potato is going bad and should be discarded. Otherwise, when in doubt, cut it out, and you can eat without fear.
What are those brown spots on potatoes anyway?
Bruising makes potatoes darker in certain areas due to pressure, heat, or improper ventilation. These conditions damage the cell membranes inside the potato, even if there is no visible issue on the outside. The usually white flesh turns dark from the cells leaking and causing chemical reactions that result in internal black discoloration. It may look unappetizing, but this type of browning is common and harmless to the consumer.
In addition to bruising, there are a few other reasons that potatoes might develop brown spots — and, in most cases, they're still safe to eat. If the brown spots on the outside look a little scaly, they are likely potato scabs and can be easily removed by peeling the potato skin. These spots are a common potato disease but cannot affect humans. If the brown area has a lacy or net-like appearance, it's likely net necrosis. This indicates the potato didn't grow in moist enough conditions. If you cut into your baked potato and find a big, empty, brown-colored center, that is called a hollow heart. The dark hue is due to oxidation, and while it's technically edible, the affected area can be so large that it may be worth throwing it out.
As with bruising, these causes of brown spots can cause an unpleasant change in texture or consistency, despite not posing a health risk. So cut your potato open fresh out of the oven, remove any dark spots, and enjoy it worry-free.