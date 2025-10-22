Is It Safe To Eat A Baked Potato With Brown Spots?

Most of us have experienced the unfortunate situation of cutting into a baked potato only to find brown discoloration inside. There are plenty of mistakes people make with baked potatoes, but brown spots are hardly your fault. Although you may want to toss the potato into the trash, know that brown spots on potatoes are usually harmless and safe to eat.

The most likely cause of a brown spot on the flesh of a potato is bruising, which occurs when potatoes are damaged while growing or press against each other in storage for a prolonged period of time. A bruise won't cause your baked potato to fail to cook properly, though bigger ones can slightly alter the flavor. If you want to ensure your potato tastes good and looks decent, simply cut off the darkened areas.

While there is a possibility that a brown patch indicates something bad, it's not very likely. You can make sure all is well with just a little sniff. If the potato has a musty or meaty scent, that might indicate the potato is going bad and should be discarded. Otherwise, when in doubt, cut it out, and you can eat without fear.