Here's The One True Downside To Air Fryer Grilled Cheese

When you're a child, there's nothing more magical than grilled cheese. When you're a parent, there's nothing more magical than being able to make a 10-minute lunch or dinner that children love. To simplify the already super low-effort meal, it's time to tap into a budding kitchen appliance and use your air fryer to its fullest. You might be seeing where we're going here: It's very easy to make grilled cheese in an air fryer, so much so that even celebrity chef Ree Drummond turned to air frying her cheese sandwiches.

There's only one big caveat: Most air fryers are too small to make multiple grilled cheeses at once, although it depends on the model. The baskets in your typical air fryer aren't usually wide, and they're often smaller than the larger 12-inch pans you'd traditionally use to make lots of grilled cheese sandwiches at once. Some air fryer models do have extra-large baskets, but even then, these baskets are measured by volume and include more vertical height than surface area. Since you can't stack grilled cheeses while you're cooking without creating an inconsistent mess, deeper baskets won't help you here. This all assumes you have the cheaper standard basket air fryer model; if you have an oven air fryer or an air fryer with two baskets, those offer more room, although those models get much pricier.