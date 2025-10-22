The Coziest Way To Enjoy Your Apple Cider After A Trip To The Pumpkin Patch

To make your mulled apple cider, you can either add your spices to a cheesecloth (for easy removal), or you can mix them directly into the apple cider, if you don't mind the spices as you drink (larger items can be removed more easily from the blend once it's done). If you want your cider to be ready more quickly, you can simmer it on the stovetop for 20 minutes.You can also use a slow-cooker, which is a great vessel to keep the cider warm if you're serving others or plan to sip it for a while. Use the lowest heat setting on your slow cooker for two to four hours. And as an added bonus, both methods will make your home smell amazing.

To make the drink more festive for fall, you can garnish the cup with an orange slice and a cinnamon stick. Or you can line the rim of the cup with a pumpkin pie spice blend. Adults can also choose to add a spirit to the apple cider, like brandy or bourbon, for a hot cocktail that will keep you warm on cold autumn evenings. Just be sure to first heat the spirit in a pot or slow cooker before pouring itdirectly into your cup or mug. Mulled apple cider is the perfect drink to make for movie nights indoors or fun-filled evenings around a bonfire. If you're going to be enjoying the season outdoors, use a mug like the Yeti Rambler insulated mug to help keep the drink warm and cozy.