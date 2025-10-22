The Coziest Way To Enjoy Your Apple Cider After A Trip To The Pumpkin Patch
With how much Americans spend on pumpkin spice-flavored products each year, you'd think we'd all forgotten that apples are another pillar in the autumnal flavor profile. Next time you venture to the pumpkin patch or take a walk through some crisp fall leaves, ditch your expensive Starbucks order and opt for some warm mulled apple cider instead. To mull cider, you steep or simmer it in a blend of complimentary spices to bring together the flavors, and drink it while hot.
Start with your favorite apple cider, which you can get from a farm stand or at the pumpkin patch, or you can opt for the best store-bought apple cider, if you prefer. A helpful tip: the cloudier the apple cider, the better. Select spices that partner well with apple cider. Some good options are cinnamon, clove, cardamom, coriander, or star anise. Each spice will bring forth a different experience, and as you make the cider more frequently, you'll begin to realize which flavors you prefer. You can also add cinnamon sticks, whole cloves, fresh ginger, or orange slices while you're mulling for more vibrant flavors. If you're new to mulling spices, Olde Tradition Spice sells pre-packaged mulling spices that taste delicious with apple cider.
Different ways to prepare mulled apple cider
To make your mulled apple cider, you can either add your spices to a cheesecloth (for easy removal), or you can mix them directly into the apple cider, if you don't mind the spices as you drink (larger items can be removed more easily from the blend once it's done). If you want your cider to be ready more quickly, you can simmer it on the stovetop for 20 minutes.You can also use a slow-cooker, which is a great vessel to keep the cider warm if you're serving others or plan to sip it for a while. Use the lowest heat setting on your slow cooker for two to four hours. And as an added bonus, both methods will make your home smell amazing.
To make the drink more festive for fall, you can garnish the cup with an orange slice and a cinnamon stick. Or you can line the rim of the cup with a pumpkin pie spice blend. Adults can also choose to add a spirit to the apple cider, like brandy or bourbon, for a hot cocktail that will keep you warm on cold autumn evenings. Just be sure to first heat the spirit in a pot or slow cooker before pouring itdirectly into your cup or mug. Mulled apple cider is the perfect drink to make for movie nights indoors or fun-filled evenings around a bonfire. If you're going to be enjoying the season outdoors, use a mug like the Yeti Rambler insulated mug to help keep the drink warm and cozy.