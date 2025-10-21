This Classic Movie Theater Snack Also Makes An Unexpected Baked Good Mix-In

A great movie theater candy is easy to eat, has a good texture (whether a satisfying crunch or a pleasant chew), and can be poured into your hand or pulled out of a box in the dark without making a mess. Some would say it even needs to taste good when mixed with that irresistible movie theater popcorn. Milk Duds check all of those boxes. The chocolate-covered discs of caramel may not be the top movie candy choice in any American state, but they are a solid, sweet pick nonetheless. And these treats don't need to be reserved for movie nights — they actually make a wonderful mix-in for baked goods, too.

When stirred into cookie dough, brownie batter, or cupcake batter, Milk Duds melt into puddles of buttery caramel goo surrounded by ribbons of milk chocolate. They add an extra layer of indulgence to anything you put them in, though they pair especially well with certain flavors and recipes. Because they are caramel-based, they become quite sticky once melted, so it's a good idea to line your baking sheets and pans with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat for easier cleanup.