How LongHorn Steakhouse Determines Which Of Its 3 Seasonings To Use

One reason why so many people enjoy eating at chain restaurants is because you get a consistent experience every time — the entree you order in Alabama will taste just like the same item ordered in Idaho. Restaurants achieve this by having certain set recipes and ingredients, including proprietary seasoning blends that give the foods their unique flavor. At LongHorn Steakhouse, the chain is known for allowing customers to order a parmesan coating on all its meats ( we tried it on non-meat menu items, too ), but another way it makes its steaks taste delicious is with three signature seasonings: Char, Grill, and Prairie Dust. We were wondering which seasoning goes with which dish and why, so we reached out to the restaurant for some answers.

The Char seasoning, which is used on the bone-in marbled steaks such as the Outlaw ribeye, porterhouse, and New York strip, is more chile-heavy than the other blends. LongHorn feels that this extra spice helps accentuate the savory flavor of more marbled meats. The more black pepper-heavy grill seasoning is used on the 12-ounce boneless ribeye as well as the Flo's filet to provide a less incendiary kick, while the Prairie Dust is seen as a good all-arounder that's equally tasty on sirloin, chicken, pork, fried shrimp, fried onions, and french fries.