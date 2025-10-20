The Once-Ubiquitous Southern Corn Dish That Has Disappeared From Menus

Food trends are a funny phenomenon. One day, it seems like every American family is eating tuna casserole or liver and onions, and then, suddenly, the next generation won't touch such dishes with a pole. Congealed salads, olive loaf lunchmeat, and a once-common vegetable dish called succotash have been largely forgotten when they were once fairly familiar. Growing up, I was pretty familiar with the word "succotash," not because my family ate it, but because I watched Looney Tunes, and Sylvester the Cat regularly exclaimed, "Sufferin' succotash!"

At its core, succotash is a mixture of beans and corn, but there are dozens of variations. The original recipe was introduced by the indigenous Narragansett people, who shared it with European settlers on their arrival to North America. Succotash changed with the seasons, and it included ingredients that were fresh and abundant at any given time. Passing down with new generations and spreading across the continent, it became a popular Southern dish, particularly in times of hardship, because the abundance of beans and corn in the dish provided plenty of protein.

Succotash was so common at one point in the 20th century that it even trickled into school cafeteria lunch lines, albeit a version made with canned lima beans and corn — every kid's favorite, right? This likely had something to do with an entire generation largely pushing this veggie dish to the sidelines. But when you give succotash a little love and attention, it becomes a scrumptious dish that can be served alongside almost anything.