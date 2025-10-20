The Once-Ubiquitous Southern Corn Dish That Has Disappeared From Menus
Food trends are a funny phenomenon. One day, it seems like every American family is eating tuna casserole or liver and onions, and then, suddenly, the next generation won't touch such dishes with a pole. Congealed salads, olive loaf lunchmeat, and a once-common vegetable dish called succotash have been largely forgotten when they were once fairly familiar. Growing up, I was pretty familiar with the word "succotash," not because my family ate it, but because I watched Looney Tunes, and Sylvester the Cat regularly exclaimed, "Sufferin' succotash!"
At its core, succotash is a mixture of beans and corn, but there are dozens of variations. The original recipe was introduced by the indigenous Narragansett people, who shared it with European settlers on their arrival to North America. Succotash changed with the seasons, and it included ingredients that were fresh and abundant at any given time. Passing down with new generations and spreading across the continent, it became a popular Southern dish, particularly in times of hardship, because the abundance of beans and corn in the dish provided plenty of protein.
Succotash was so common at one point in the 20th century that it even trickled into school cafeteria lunch lines, albeit a version made with canned lima beans and corn — every kid's favorite, right? This likely had something to do with an entire generation largely pushing this veggie dish to the sidelines. But when you give succotash a little love and attention, it becomes a scrumptious dish that can be served alongside almost anything.
How to make succotash
Succotash is fun to say, fun to make, and fun to eat when it's done right. Summer is arguably the best time to make it from scratch, when the corn and lima beans are in season, but you can also make a delicious version in the dead of winter with frozen veggies. Vegetables like okra, onions, and tomatoes often make an appearance in Southern-style succotash, as well as fresh herbs and different types of beans, whether that's green beans or black eyed peas. Squash would have also been an important ingredient. Adding red bell pepper to the mix adds some sweetness and crunch, giving the dish a bit of a Cowboy Caviar attitude.
Early versions of succotash in the northern states were likely more stew-like, with the beans and corn being simmered in a broth, plus any bits of meat or seafood that were available. This would still be an excellent way to prepare the dish today. It's also easy to build upon the main ingredients and flavors of succotash. Many people add cooked bacon, small potatoes, different types of beans (edamame, cranberry, and yellow wax beans are good choices), and garlic. Colorful, beautiful, and bursting with fresh flavor, serve succotash with meats, poultry, fish, and even tuna fish casserole (which definitely deserves a comeback) for the ultimate throwback meal.