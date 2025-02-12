What Exactly Is In Trader Joe's Cowboy Caviar?
Trader Joe's always seems ahead of the trend, but it has a slight twist this time. Cowboy Caviar, a colorful dip or salad made from a mix of peppers, black beans, corn, tomatoes, red onion, and seasonings, went viral on TikTok as a perfect party appetizer or a quick meal to dip tortilla chips into. Trader Joe's took this viral sensation and gave it its own spin — turning it into a thick, bean and corn-filled salsa (because no one wants a watery salsa).
While this salsa doesn't match the viral dip's ingredients exactly, it nails the core flavors. We're talking corn, black beans, red bell peppers, jalapenos, onions, lime juice, and spices. Trader Joe's swaps out the traditional diced tomatoes for tomato puree, and while the salsa doesn't feature the fresh cilantro that usually is mixed into the cowboy caviar, you can always toss it on yourself for that extra kick. So, while TikTok and Trader Joe's may have revived this beloved treat, it's worth noting that Cowboy Caviar gets its name from the state that pops into many of our heads when we hear the word cowboy: Texas. The dip has been around since 1940, when dietician and chef Helen Corbitt concocted the idea. This dish, whether it's the original recipe or a variation, has been transformed by Trader Joe's by carrying the southwestern flavors from a corn and bean salad into a salsa.
How to get the best use out of your cowboy caviar salsa?
If you don't shop there often, the snack choices at Trader Joe's — from dips to chips (including their iconic Everything But The Bagel Seasoning) — can feel overwhelming. However, the Cowboy Caviar Salsa is a pantry staple you'll want to keep stocked. It's perfect for a quick dip with tortilla chips and opens up endless possibilities for meals and snack variations.
In fact, a Reddit thread dedicated to this tasty salsa is full of mouthwatering ideas to elevate this dip, including turning it into a chili by mixing it with ground beef, black beans, red kidney beans, and some taco seasoning and serving it with corn chip dippers. "One of my favorite things to do is to slowly heat a tub of pub cheese (jalapeno pub cheese if you want spicy) and mix in a jar of cowboy caviar," a Redditer suggested. While these simple new meal ideas have received positive feedback, if you're looking for more of a quick meal, "Protip: add while scrambling eggs. Top with cheese, if that's what you like it, and throw it on a tortilla for a cheap and easy breakfast taco," another Redditor explained. Whether you're a dedicated Trader Joe's shopper or just visit every once in a while, the Cowboy Caviar Salsa is a must-try. Not only does it have an intriguing name, but its versatility and flavor make it a delicious addition to your pantry.