What Exactly Is In Trader Joe's Cowboy Caviar?

Trader Joe's always seems ahead of the trend, but it has a slight twist this time. Cowboy Caviar, a colorful dip or salad made from a mix of peppers, black beans, corn, tomatoes, red onion, and seasonings, went viral on TikTok as a perfect party appetizer or a quick meal to dip tortilla chips into. Trader Joe's took this viral sensation and gave it its own spin — turning it into a thick, bean and corn-filled salsa (because no one wants a watery salsa).

While this salsa doesn't match the viral dip's ingredients exactly, it nails the core flavors. We're talking corn, black beans, red bell peppers, jalapenos, onions, lime juice, and spices. Trader Joe's swaps out the traditional diced tomatoes for tomato puree, and while the salsa doesn't feature the fresh cilantro that usually is mixed into the cowboy caviar, you can always toss it on yourself for that extra kick. So, while TikTok and Trader Joe's may have revived this beloved treat, it's worth noting that Cowboy Caviar gets its name from the state that pops into many of our heads when we hear the word cowboy: Texas. The dip has been around since 1940, when dietician and chef Helen Corbitt concocted the idea. This dish, whether it's the original recipe or a variation, has been transformed by Trader Joe's by carrying the southwestern flavors from a corn and bean salad into a salsa.