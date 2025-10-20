The Popular Restaurant Chain That Holds A Bartending Guinness World Record

Today, walking into any given TGI Fridays doesn't necessarily mean you're going to witness anyone throwing a cocktail your way. The chain is far from what it used to be. What started as a hip, hot place for socializing, drinking, and flashy bartending became a fast-growing, family-friendly, casual eatery where you could also go to watch sports. It was also beginning to become a punchline of sorts, as seen in the 1999 comedy hit, "Office Space." Jennifer Aniston's character works at a flamboyant eatery that looks unflinchingly like the TGI Fridays of the film's time period. In a nutshell, she hates working there.

In 2024, the company filed for bankruptcy and began shutting down several locations, leaving its future uncertain. But no matter what happens to the chain, it will be remembered not only for its cocktail flaring and the place where Tom Cruise learned that a Cuba Libre is basically just lime-hit rum and coke, but for other significant achievements in the cocktail universe as well.

TGI Fridays claims to have invented the Long Island Iced Tea, introduced the concept of Happy Hour (which is now banned in some states), and created the June Bug cocktail. Its fluorescent, sugar-laden drinks with cutesy names have largely been replaced by a modern preference for house-made syrups, locally made liquor, and even a growing taste for mocktails. But TGI Fridays will always be a world record holder, and will live on in films that both lauded and laughed at it.