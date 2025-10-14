High Lead Levels Found In Popular Protein Drinks - Here's What You Need To Know
Protein shakes are all the rage these days, but according to a recent study by Consumer Reports, you might want to hold off jumping on the bandwagon. When CR tested 23 different protein powders and ready-to-drink protein shakes, it was revealed that many of the products contained high levels of lead. In fact, only one-third of the brands tested fell into the safe-to-consume category — and more than a few showed alarming amounts of the heavy metal.
Although many of the samples tested contained enough lead to cause concern, two products in particular stood out as egregious offenders. Naked Nutrition Mass Gainer protein powder included about 1,570% more lead than is recommended as safe, per day. And Huel Black Edition complete meal powder had 1,290% more of the heavy metal than is considered safe on a daily basis.
Two other offenders also registered high levels of lead, albeit less so than Naked or Huel. Momentous 100% Plant Protein and Garden of Life Sport Organic Plant-Based Protein both tested 400 to 600 times higher than the suggested daily limit for lead intake. Folks are urged to limit their consumption of these supplements to once a week. As for the most significant culprits — Naked and Huel — it is recommended that people avoid those products entirely.
What's the problem with lead?
Regularly ingesting high levels of lead can cause hypertension, kidney malfunction, and cognitive issues. It is especially concerning for children whose brains are still forming, as it can hinder normal development. There are also increased risks centered around pregnancy. Given that there aren't any significant federal regulations around lead levels in supplements, it's on the consumer to do some detective work on whether they consider a product to be safe.
Lead is never considered completely harmless to consume, but it can be hard to avoid. It's found in the soil around us, the air we breathe, and common things around our homes like batteries, cosmetics, and plumbing materials. On average, folks in the U.S. take in 5.3 micrograms of lead daily, and it is recommended that adults not exceed 8.8 micrograms. Naked Nutrition Mass Gainer powder contained 7.7 micrograms of lead per serving, making it difficult to stay below the 8.8-microgram standard, given that the heavy metal is also ingested through various foods folks eat regularly.
Instead of supplements, many people choose to get their protein from whole foods. Enjoying high-protein meat like jerky, baking protein-packed cottage cheese brownies, and even grabbing a high-protein McDonald's McCrispy chicken sandwich could be a better choice if you are trying to up your protein intake. While there may be trace amounts of lead in many foods, now that you're aware of the high levels found in some protein drinks and powders, you can make the choice that's right for you.