High Lead Levels Found In Popular Protein Drinks - Here's What You Need To Know

Protein shakes are all the rage these days, but according to a recent study by Consumer Reports, you might want to hold off jumping on the bandwagon. When CR tested 23 different protein powders and ready-to-drink protein shakes, it was revealed that many of the products contained high levels of lead. In fact, only one-third of the brands tested fell into the safe-to-consume category — and more than a few showed alarming amounts of the heavy metal.

Although many of the samples tested contained enough lead to cause concern, two products in particular stood out as egregious offenders. Naked Nutrition Mass Gainer protein powder included about 1,570% more lead than is recommended as safe, per day. And Huel Black Edition complete meal powder had 1,290% more of the heavy metal than is considered safe on a daily basis.

Two other offenders also registered high levels of lead, albeit less so than Naked or Huel. Momentous 100% Plant Protein and Garden of Life Sport Organic Plant-Based Protein both tested 400 to 600 times higher than the suggested daily limit for lead intake. Folks are urged to limit their consumption of these supplements to once a week. As for the most significant culprits — Naked and Huel — it is recommended that people avoid those products entirely.